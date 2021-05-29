Goodheart brightens drab May

May started well for University of Arkansas designated hitter Matt Goodheart.

In the first game of a doubleheader at LSU on May 1, Goodheart went 2 for 5 to raise his batting average to .328, drove in 2 runs and scored twice to help the Razorbacks win 17-10.

The nightcap is when things started going poorly for Goodheart as he went 0 for 3 in LSU's 5-3 victory to start a 4-for-46 stretch over 13 games.

Arkansas beat Georgia 11-2 in the Razorbacks' SEC Tournament opener Wednesday, but Goodheart seemingly hit rock bottom, going 0 for 6 with 4 strikeouts to drop his batting average to .269.

Some coaches might have benched Goodheart, even though he was an All-SEC first-team pick by the conference coaches in voting announced Monday.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn, the SEC coach of the year, kept the left-handed hitting Goodheart in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vanderbilt and right-hander Kumar Rocker, a projected top five overall MLB Draft pick.

"Need him to go up there and start swinging the bat," Van Horn said after the Georgia game when asked about his plan for Goodheart. "Stop worrying about striking out and just go hit.

"Mechanically, not a whole lot wrong. I watch him take BP every day, and he unloads on pitches. He just needs to get through it -- it happens -- and go hit tomorrow."

Goodheart, batting leadoff, struck out looking against Rocker to start the game to fall to 1 for 30 over the previous nine games with 9 strikeouts.

Things got better from there, but not before a scary moment when Rocker bounced a fastball off his helmet in the second inning.

"Obviously, it caught me off guard," Goodheart said. "Kumar throws pretty hard. My initial reaction was just like, it was coming at my face. I tried to get out of the way. Fortunately, it just barely clipped the earpiece of my helmet right there.

"It looked worse than it was. I'm grateful that it didn't injure me or cause any harm. Happy to be here."

The bases were loaded when Rocker hit Goodheart, so he got an RBI the hard way.

In the fourth inning, Goodheart was ahead 2-1 in the count when he hit a double over the head of left fielder Troy LaNeve to drive in Jalen Battles and Ethan Bates for the go-ahead runs in what became a 6-4 victory for the No. 1 Razorbacks.

"That was a beautiful swing," Van Horn said.

"I got ahead in the count," Goodheart said. "I didn't think he was going to give me a fastball with a base open, and he had a right-handed hitter [Cayden Wallace] coming up.

"But I was kind of thinking, 'If he does give me that fastball, I'll be ready for it.' And I hit it."

The victory advanced Arkansas (44-10) to the SEC Tournament semifinals, where the Hogs will face Ole Miss today.

"We're as excited as we can be," Goodheart said. "We're as confident as we can be."

Arkansas senior Kevin Kopps, the SEC pitcher of the year, was asked what about Goodheart's makeup allowed him to recover from a dismal stretch at the plate.

"Just his obsession and passion for the game," Kopps said. "He doesn't get down on himself. He knows and believes in himself and believes in the work he puts in.

"Like anyone else that does that, it will get them through."

Vanderbilt was the third game this season Goodheart had at least 3 RBI, along with 5 against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 3 against Texas A&M.

"I don't like to use the word slump, personally," Goodheart said of his recent run. "I'm just weird about it.

"I'd have one game that I wasn't proud of, and then I'd have a game that I was 0 for 3 but hit three balls right on the screws right at someone. I felt like there wasn't a whole lot of luck falling my way. It was just a combination of things that didn't go my way.

"It is what it is. But law of averages."

The law of averages said Goodheart -- who batted .345 with 5 home runs and 47 RBI in 58 games in 2019, and .302 with 3 home runs and 18 RBI in 16 games last season before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports -- was going to start hitting again.

That it happened against arguably the No. 1 starting pitcher in college baseball was a bonus.

"Matt had some good at-bats," Van Horn said. "He easily could have had a couple more hits.

"We need him. We've got to get him going, and hopefully his confidence is up."

Goodheart is batting .269 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI.

"I think everybody has faith in him that he's going to get through whatever he's going through." Kopps said. "He always hits the ball hard.

"I love Goodheart. He's like my brother. All these guys are like my brother, but especially him.

"We roomed together and got through some times together. It's always good to see him doing well."