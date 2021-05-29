Governor announces more appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Monday:

LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BOARD

Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2025.

• David Remy, Booneville.

• Damon Jackson, Garfield.

FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES BOARD

Reappointments expire Oct. 14, 2023.

• Brad Hardin, West Fork.

• Duane Logsdon, Huntington.

MARINE SANITATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Reappointments expire Oct. 5, 2023.

• Tom Jones, Little Rock.

• Scott Bramlett, Clinton.

GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

Reappointments expire Dec. 1, 2025.

• Syard Evans, Fayetteville.

• Kasey Hodges, Springdale.

• Ann Price, North Little Rock.

SOCIAL WORK LICENSING BOARD

Appointments expire June 30, 2023.

• Kristin Agar, Little Rock. Replaces Janet Hedges.

• Susan Reasoner, Little Rock. Replaces Leigh Hudson.

• Elizabeth Crone, Mabel-vale. Reappointment.

REHABILITATION COUNCIL

• Christopher Balos, Spring-dale. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Keith Vire.

• Wesley Eddington, Jonesboro. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2022.

• Leigh Garvin, Sherwood. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Jacqueline Bettis.

• Charles Green, Benton. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Christopher Paslay.

• James Grover, Little Rock. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Rebecca Martin.

• Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Martin McDonnell.

• Alex Scott, Arkadelphia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Addie Edwards.

• Matt Sewell, Vilonia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. New position.

• Kelley Sharp, Farmington. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2023.

BOARD OF REGISTRATION FOR FORESTERS

• Scott Meek, Conway. Appointment expires July 18, 2024. Replaces David Cawein.

• Darren Spinks, Quitman. Appointment expires July 18, 2022. Replaces Marc Phillips.

• Matthew Pelkki, Monticello. Reappointment expires July 18, 2025.

FIRE PREVENTION COMMISSION

Appointments expire Aug. 24, 2023.

• Ben Hammond, Sheridan. Reappointment.

• Marc Lowery, Harrison. Reappointment.

• Denver Johnston, Bryant. Replaces Scott Gann.

HVACR LICENSING BOARD

• Connie Creed, North Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Timothy Paetz.

• David Whisel, Springdale. Reappointment expires June 30, 2024.

• Kimberly Koch, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces William Pryor.

• William Simpson, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces William Harrison.

• Mark Constant, Marked Tree. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Thomas Washington.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

• Alan Hughes, Bismark. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

• Charles Johnson, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Mike Rogers.

• Candice Lawrence, Cabot. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Paul Rivera.

• Gan Nunnally, Bentonville. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

• Julie Roberson, Hamburg. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

• Robert Thorne, Marion. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.

CRIMINAL DETENTION FACILITY REVIEW COMMITTEE

Appointments expire March 22, 2024.

• Ricky Harrington, Green-brier, to District 2. Reappointment.

• Leslie Davis, Ozark, to District 4. Reappointment.

• Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to District 6. Reappointment.

• Jerrod Blockburger, Rogers, to District 1. New position.

• Tony Horner, Piggott, to District 3. Reappointment.

• Ray Reynolds, De Queen, to District 7. Replaces Gary Kirkpatrick.

• Everett Cox, Tillar, to District 8. New position.

SENTENCING COMMISSION

• KenDrell Collins, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 15, 2026. Replaces Jon Standridge.

The following reappointments to the Sentencing Commission expire May 15, 2025.

• Gordon McCain, Ozark.

• Keith Rutledge, Maumelle.

• Nathan Smith, Bentonville.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

• David Hopkins, Benton, to the Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2025. Replaces Mike Lybrand.

• Chris Howell, Searcy, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2024.

• Thomas Fortner, Lonoke, to the Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Reappointment expires Nov. 1, 2025.

• Samuel Dunn, Mulberry, to the Board of Sanitarians. Reappointment expires June 30, 2025.