Governor announces more appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Monday:
LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS BOARD
Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2025.
• David Remy, Booneville.
• Damon Jackson, Garfield.
FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES BOARD
Reappointments expire Oct. 14, 2023.
• Brad Hardin, West Fork.
• Duane Logsdon, Huntington.
MARINE SANITATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Reappointments expire Oct. 5, 2023.
• Tom Jones, Little Rock.
• Scott Bramlett, Clinton.
GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
Reappointments expire Dec. 1, 2025.
• Syard Evans, Fayetteville.
• Kasey Hodges, Springdale.
• Ann Price, North Little Rock.
SOCIAL WORK LICENSING BOARD
Appointments expire June 30, 2023.
• Kristin Agar, Little Rock. Replaces Janet Hedges.
• Susan Reasoner, Little Rock. Replaces Leigh Hudson.
• Elizabeth Crone, Mabel-vale. Reappointment.
REHABILITATION COUNCIL
• Christopher Balos, Spring-dale. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Keith Vire.
• Wesley Eddington, Jonesboro. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2022.
• Leigh Garvin, Sherwood. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Jacqueline Bettis.
• Charles Green, Benton. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Christopher Paslay.
• James Grover, Little Rock. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. Replaces Rebecca Martin.
• Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2022. Replaces Martin McDonnell.
• Alex Scott, Arkadelphia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2023. Replaces Addie Edwards.
• Matt Sewell, Vilonia. Appointment expires Feb. 1, 2024. New position.
• Kelley Sharp, Farmington. Reappointment expires Feb. 1, 2023.
BOARD OF REGISTRATION FOR FORESTERS
• Scott Meek, Conway. Appointment expires July 18, 2024. Replaces David Cawein.
• Darren Spinks, Quitman. Appointment expires July 18, 2022. Replaces Marc Phillips.
• Matthew Pelkki, Monticello. Reappointment expires July 18, 2025.
FIRE PREVENTION COMMISSION
Appointments expire Aug. 24, 2023.
• Ben Hammond, Sheridan. Reappointment.
• Marc Lowery, Harrison. Reappointment.
• Denver Johnston, Bryant. Replaces Scott Gann.
HVACR LICENSING BOARD
• Connie Creed, North Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Timothy Paetz.
• David Whisel, Springdale. Reappointment expires June 30, 2024.
• Kimberly Koch, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces William Pryor.
• William Simpson, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Replaces William Harrison.
• Mark Constant, Marked Tree. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Thomas Washington.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD
• Alan Hughes, Bismark. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
• Charles Johnson, Helena. Appointment expires May 1, 2024. Replaces Mike Rogers.
• Candice Lawrence, Cabot. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Paul Rivera.
• Gan Nunnally, Bentonville. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
• Julie Roberson, Hamburg. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
• Robert Thorne, Marion. Reappointment expires May 1, 2024.
CRIMINAL DETENTION FACILITY REVIEW COMMITTEE
Appointments expire March 22, 2024.
• Ricky Harrington, Green-brier, to District 2. Reappointment.
• Leslie Davis, Ozark, to District 4. Reappointment.
• Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to District 6. Reappointment.
• Jerrod Blockburger, Rogers, to District 1. New position.
• Tony Horner, Piggott, to District 3. Reappointment.
• Ray Reynolds, De Queen, to District 7. Replaces Gary Kirkpatrick.
• Everett Cox, Tillar, to District 8. New position.
SENTENCING COMMISSION
• KenDrell Collins, Little Rock. Appointment expires May 15, 2026. Replaces Jon Standridge.
The following reappointments to the Sentencing Commission expire May 15, 2025.
• Gordon McCain, Ozark.
• Keith Rutledge, Maumelle.
• Nathan Smith, Bentonville.
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
• David Hopkins, Benton, to the Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2025. Replaces Mike Lybrand.
• Chris Howell, Searcy, to the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2024.
• Thomas Fortner, Lonoke, to the Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Reappointment expires Nov. 1, 2025.
• Samuel Dunn, Mulberry, to the Board of Sanitarians. Reappointment expires June 30, 2025.