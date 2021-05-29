Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments Friday:

BOARD OF EXAMINERS OF ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE COUNSELORS

Appointments expire Sept. 14, 2024.

Dr. Kevin Atkinson, Searcy. Replaces Benard Udochi.

Andrew Beavers, Sherwood. Replaces Brenda Howard.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE INSTITUTE ADVISORY BOARD

Reappointments expire Jan. 14, 2025.

Sheriff Christopher Brown, Wilburn.

Dr. Margaret Ellibee, Little Rock.

Chief Chadwick Henson, Trumann.

Sgt. Zachary White, Texarkana.

COALITION FOR JUVENILE JUSTICE

New positions; appointments expire at the will of the governor.

Capt. James Adamson, Forrest City.

Megon Bush, Little Rock.

Tjuana Byrd, Sherwood.

Lloyd Franklin, Pine Bluff.

Greimante Garner, Mayflower.

Donnell Hegler, El Dorado.

James Hollywood, Jonesboro.

Kevin Hunt, Little Rock.

Jerome Hunter, Little Rock.

Jade Hurvey, Little Rock.

Alexys Ireland, Maumelle.

Rev. Allan Irizarry-Graves, North Little Rock.

Raymond Long, Little Rock.

Belinda Mallett, Plumerville.

Alyssa Pickett, Little Rock.

William Vaughn, North Little Rock.

Linda Walker, Ashdown.

Reggie Watson, Little Rock.

Lonnie Watts, Fort Smith.

LaTasha Woods, Pine Bluff.

Dr. Jacqueline Wright, Conway.

Jazzmine Young, Little Rock.

INDEPENDENT LIVING COUNCIL

Reappointments expire Feb. 1, 2024.

Twain Cunningham, Little Rock.

Brenda Stinebuck, Hot Springs.

Nathan Winter, Little Rock.

PSYCHOLOGY BOARD

Appointments expire Dec. 31, 2023.

James Furgason, Gentry. Replaces Sharon Hoehn.

Mickey Shell, Pine Bluff. Replaces Christopher Hoggard.

BOARD OF EXAMINERS IN SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY

Aimee Cloud, Conway. Reappointment expires June 30, 2023.

Morie Malloy, Little Rock. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Michael Yarbrough.

TRAUMA ADVISORY COUNCIL

Cathee Terrell, Rogers. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Replaces Timothy Tackett.

Anthony Thornton, Mountain Home. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Replaces Thomas Jenkins.

Dr. Charles Scott, Sherwood. Reappointment expires July 1, 2022.

Dr. Kyle Kalkwarf, Little Rock. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Carmen Smith.

RT Fendley, Little Rock. Reappointment expires July 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, Little Rock. Reappointment expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Joe Harris, Osceola, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2028.

Paula Steinsiek, Sherwood, to the Crime Victims Reparations Board. Appointment expires Oct. 5, 2024. Replaces Jajuan Archer.

Tina Winham, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Reappointment expires Feb. 12, 2024.

Chief Jason Akers, Monticello, to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. Appointment expires July 1, 2022. Replaces Chief Hayes Minor.

Kathryn Swanson, Jacksonville, to the Occupational Therapy Examining Committee. Appointment expires March 1, 2023. Replaces Robert Bodenhamer.

Dr. John Robinette, Pine Bluff, to Board of Podiatric Medicine. Reappointment expires Aug. 31, 2023.