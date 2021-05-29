Graduates walk into the future at annual ceremony

DECATUR — The Decatur High School Class of 2021 took the walk from childhood into the future May 21, with 31 seniors crossing the stage to pick up their diplomas.

Family, friends, school faculty and staff joined the graduating seniors in Peterson Gym for the 2021 commencement.

The gym was void of any life for most of the day, with the exception of class sponsors James Garner, Tajhe Turner and Jayme Burden doing last-minute preparations. That all changed with the arrival of the seniors who went into the home economics room at the high school to get dressed and put on their cords, medals and sashes. In the meantime, the gym opened up around 6 p.m., allowing early arrivals to find their assigned seats.

At 7 p.m, Toby Conrad, high school principal, turned to Jesse Owens, Decatur band director, and gave the cue to start. The Decatur High School Band, minus its senior members, began to play the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar. With the start of the band, the doors on the northeast corner of the gym opened and Skyler Bell led members of the class to their seats on the gym floor.

Once in place, Demian Merworth led those present in the pledge of allegiance, followed by the welcome address by Steven Watkins, school district superintendent.

Stephanie Sandoval delivered the Class of 2021 salutatorian address, followed by Amy Tran giving the valedictorian address. Shortly after the presentation of the roses ceremony, in which each candidate was given six roses to distribute to family members and friends, it was time for Conrad to present the 2021 graduation candidates.

As the seniors stood to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas, one member of the Class of 2021 was not standing. A chair was draped with a cap and gown and a picture of Haley Shaffer. Shaffer died in 2019 as a result of injuries she received when a drunk driver ran a stoplight in Centerton and hit the small motorcycle on which she and her boyfriend were riding. She died a few days after the accident. Some of the seniors, with the help of Burden, wanted to remember her by putting the graduation gear in the seat she would have occupied.

Once again, Bell led the way for her class, up the stairs and across the stage. As the candidates walked across the stage, school board members Amy Brooks, Darleen Holly and Karen Davis presented them with their diplomas. Within 15 minutes, the entire class had received diplomas.

Then, Watkins instructed the graduates to shift their tassels from right to left, signifying the passage from seniors to high school graduates.

Then came the words the graduates waited 12 years to hear, “Having fulfilled every requirement set forth by the State of Arkansas,” Watkins stated, ” I present to you the Decatur High School Class of 2021.”

Once Watkins was finished, the entire class celebrated by tossing caps into the air. What the future holds for the 31 members of the Decatur High School Class of 2021 depends much on how hard each member works to achieve his or her goals.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .