Grossman's HR in 10th pushes Tigers past Yanks

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned from a non-coronavirus illness and pitched a scoreless ninth, but Manager Aaron Boone opted against using the left-hander for a second inning.

Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela.

After Urshela fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue.

The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire.

"It was a missed count," crew chief Jerry Meals said after the game. "He went to first on three balls."

Meals, who was umpiring second base, said the play could have been reviewed if umpires had any idea there was a problem, but nobody brought it up at the time.

"Didn't know anything about it until after the game," Meals said.

Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit.

Each starting pitcher -- Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit -- was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed 1 run and 5 hits in 5 innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of 11 starts this season. He allowed 1 run and 6 hits in 6 innings Friday.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jeimer Candelario's RBI single. Odor tied it when he led off the fifth with a home run.

The Yankees put two men on later in that inning, but Mize struck out DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to end the threat -- the third time he'd struck out each of those two hitters at the top of the New York lineup.

Stanton struck out four times in all, going hitless in his first game back from the injured list. He'd been out because of a strained left quadriceps.

Candelario reached base for a 24th consecutive game.

BLUE JAYS 11, INDIANS 2 (7) Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, and visiting Toronto beat Cleveland in a game called in the bottom of the seventh. The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain that made conditions miserable. Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBI for the Blue Jays.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 3 Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBI, Kris Bubic had another strong start and Kansas City beat host Minnesota. Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City's offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Bubic (1-0) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 6 innings. In three starts after a stint in the bullpen, Bubic has allowed three runs in 17 innings. Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up 6 runs and 9 hits in 6 innings. Mitch Garver hit his eighth home run of the season for the Twins, who had their four-game winning streak end.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1 Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run from second base in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman's single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the host Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles. The win was Melvin's 708th as A's manager, tying him with current White Sox skipper Tony La Russa for most in Oakland history. Connie Mack owns the franchise record with 3,582 victories.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2 Kyle Lewis scored on Ty France's RBI single in the second inning, then hit his fifth home run of the season -- a two-run shot -- in the third to lead host Seattle past Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 2 (6) Alex Verdugo hit a three-run home run, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and host Boston beat Miami in a game called after six innings because of rain. Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino getting his second save. Martin Perez (3-2) pitched 5 innings and got the win, holding Miami to 2 runs on 5 hits and struck out 4. Rookie Cody Poteet (2-1) took his first loss. Poteet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. Poteet also struck out six. Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run home run for the Marlins.

PADRES 10, ASTROS 3 (11) Jake Cronenworth's two-run single keyed a seven-run 11th inning for visiting San Diego in a victory over Houston. Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. added home runs for the Padres, and Manny Machado had an RBI double in the 10th.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 1, REDS 0 David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and Chicago beat visiting Cincinnati. Bote homered leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez's major-league debut. The Cubs managed just three hits and won for the 10th time in 12 games. Alzolay (3-4) threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings and gave up 5 hits, struck out 6 and walked 3. Craig Kimbrel earned his 12th save in 14 chances. Nick Castellanos singled twice, extending the majors' longest active hitting streak to 14 games. Gutierrez (0-1) went 5 innings, allowing 1 run and 2 hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis at Arizona, (n)

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Atlanta at NY Mets, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 3, NY Yankees 2 (10)

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2 (7)

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, LA Angels 1

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 5, Miami 2 (6)

San Diego 10, Houston 3 (11)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)