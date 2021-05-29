Heasley throws one-hitter to earn split for Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Jon Heasley earned his first victory in a big way for Northwest Arkansas on Friday.

Heasley came within one out of throwing a no-hitter and Freddy Fermin provided the muscle that enabled Northwest Arkansas to gain a split of a doubleheader with San Antonio. Fermin hit a three-run home run and an RBI single to lead the Naturals to a 6-0 victory over the Missions before an announced crowd of 2,720 at Arvest Ballpark.

San Antonio won the opener 3-2 over the Naturals, who were held to three hits in the first of two seven-inning games.

Fermin's power at the plate was all Heasley (1-0) needed to gain a split for the Naturals. The 13th-round draft choice from Oklahoma State held San Antonio to without a hit until Juan Hernandez lined a single to left field with two outs in the seventh inning. Heasley then left to cheers from the crowd before reliever Robert Garcia came on to strike out Michael Curry to end the game.

"Obviously, he threw a tremendous game," Northwest Arkansas Manager Scott Thorman said of Heasley, who struck out three and walked three. "He worked both sides of the plate and kept pounding the (strike) zone."

Northwest Arkansas (10-10) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning of Game 2 after Clay Dungan led off with a double into the left-field corner. Nick Pratto drew a one-out walk and both runners came home on the three-run blast by Fermin to right field. The home run was the second of the season for the Naturals' catcher, who also homered in a 10-7 loss to San Antonio (10-12) on Wednesday.

"(Fermin) drove in four and almost caught a no-hitter," Thorman said. "So, it was a pretty good night for Freddy."

Fermin added a run-scoring single before Northwest Arkansas increased its lead to 6-0 when Dungan greeted San Antonio reliever Dylan Rheault with a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Heasley struggled briefly with his control when he hit a batter and walked a batter in the fifth inning. But the Missions failed to score when No. 9 hitter Chris Given grounded out weakly to Bobby Witt, Jr. at shortstop.

In the opener, Northwest Arkansas threatened to tie the game in the ninth inning when MJ Melendez led off with a single and advanced to third with one out. But Melendez was stranded at third when reliever Jose Quezada struck out Brewer Hicklen and Dairon Blanco to end the game.

Jose Azocar and Jack Suwinki hit home runs to pin the loss on Naturals right-hander Alec Marsh (1-2), who struck out seven and allowed only two hits in five innings.

Rudy Martin had two of the three hits for Northwest Arkansas.