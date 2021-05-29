DEAR READERS: Essential oils are oils reduced (concentrated) from and containing the essence of plants such as lavender, juniper and eucalyptus, citrus trees and rose bushes. These oils are used in alternative medicine, for aromatherapy and for meditation.

While therapies involving essential oils may not be science-backed, essential oils are popular today. But what about our pets and essential oils? Let's exercise some caution.

Essential oils can be poisonous to dogs and especially cats if ingested. Licking the oils can result in tummy trouble. Some people have found success using essential oils for flea and tick abatement, but let's leave flea and tick remediation to the professional veterinarian.

It's smart to keep essential oils up and away from your pets.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm on board with the new makeup trend of applying blush first and then foundation over. This gives a more blended and natural look, and if you overdo the blush, the foundation will calm it down.

-- Kaitlyn R. in Texas

DEAR READER: This is a neat technique. You can also blend colors gently with a makeup sponge or your ring finger.

DEAR HELOISE: People who always have to have the upper hand really annoy me. If I want to excitedly share with a group of people that I just got back from Paris, there's always one person who chimes in with, "I've been to Paris and Nice and Marseille and Lyon ..."

Let's try something new. You don't always have to one-up everybody. Just be happy for me with my trip to Paris. I'll celebrate you, but not inside of my moment.

-- Helene A. in New York

DEAR HELOISE: A delicious snack for the weight-conscious person: Instead of chips, I slice a cucumber, put the slices in a bowl and add two parts white vinegar and one part water, along with salt and pepper. Stir and refrigerate for two hours. Yum!

-- Janice B., via email

DEAR READER: Who doesn't love an almost pickle? Delicious! Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I've reached for it time and time again. Stock up on white vinegar; it's a perfect add-in to dressings and dips.

DEAR READERS: To loosen a gummy price tag from a glass or ceramic piece, try a warm hair dryer. This should loosen the adhesive enough to peel off the sticker.

