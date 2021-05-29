Hong Kong activist given longer sentence

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents Oct. 1, 2019, to protest dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong. All 10 pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized assembly.

Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is already serving a 14-month jail term for convictions earlier this year also related to unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands of people repeatedly took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997.

The founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid, Lai is also being investigated under the city's sweeping national security law imposed last year on suspicion of colluding with foreign powers to intervene in Hong Kong's affairs.

Also receiving jail terms of 18 months were former lawmakers Albert Ho and Leung Kwok-hung, as well as Lee Cheuk-yan, a pro-democracy activist and ex-lawmaker who helped organize annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong to commemorate the bloody crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989; and Figo Chan, head of a political organization known for organizing protest rallies.

60 people dead in Niger River sinking

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Nigerian authorities confirmed that at least 60 people have died in a boat accident on the Niger River and that 83 missing passengers are also feared dead.

The boat with more than 160 passengers, including many children and women, sank after hitting an object and breaking up Wednesday while traveling along Nigeria's largest river in Kebbi state.

Emergency workers continued recovery efforts Friday. Bodies were carried from the team's boat near the river bank to an ambulance.

Workers recovered 55 bodies Thursday to bring the death toll to 60 so far, said Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency.

"We hope to recover more bodies Friday," he said, adding that he fears no one else might be found alive.

Twenty-two passengers were rescued shortly after the accident, but no other person has been rescued since then. Among the dead is a baby less than 1 year old.

Spanish race equality campaign backfires

MADRID -- Spain's postal service is feeling a backlash from its attempt to highlight racial inequality.

State-owned Correos Espana this week issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones. The darker the stamp, the lower the price. The lightest color costs the equivalent of $1.95; the darkest one is 85 cents.

The postal service calls them "Equality Stamps" and introduced them on the anniversary of George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It said the stamps "reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn't be allowed," and that every letter or parcel sent with them would "send a message against racial inequality."

But critics are accusing the company of having a tin ear for racial issues and misreading the sentiment of Black people in Spain.

Antumi Toasije, a historian who heads the government's Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination, urged the postal service to stop selling the stamps.

"A campaign that outrages those it claims to defend is always a mistake," he tweeted.

The main thrust of the criticism was that the darker stamps have a lower value, giving the impression that a light skin color is worth more.

Moha Gerehou, a 28-year-old Spanish author and a former president of SOS Racismo Madrid, said that was "an insurmountable contradiction."

"At the end of the day, an anti-racism campaign has put out a clearly racist message," Gerehou said Friday.

Man killed after attacking French police

PARIS -- A man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism Friday stabbed a police officer at her station in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him, authorities said.

The assailant was a Frenchman in his 40s who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism because of his "rigorous" religious practices, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. He had recently been released from prison and was under monitoring by psychiatric services, he said.

None of the wounded officers is in life-threatening condition, the minister said.

The motive for the violence in the Nantes suburb of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre was unclear, but Darmanin told reporters that the man "clearly wanted to attack police."

The attacker was born in France and did not have any convictions for terrorism-related crimes, Darmanin said.

He was gravely wounded in a shootout and later died, a police official said, adding that authorities are not searching for any accomplices.

Pro-democracy activist Figo Chan shows a victory sign as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Chan, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday, May 28, 2021 over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Pro-democracy activist Avery Ng, center, holds a book with a cover picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ng, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Albert Ho is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ho, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)