Happy birthday (May 29): Your cosmic birthday gift comes in the form of new people who quickly rank among your favorites. These influences will help you to dream big enough but within practical limits. The art of setting expectations is interlaced with happiness in every realm, from budgeting to socializing, working to adventuring.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The new way of doing things is just the old way sliced and diced and stacked in a different order. Don't overthink it; just get in there and start moving things around until something pleases your aesthetic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As it goes in theater and in life, the environment is not the story, but that backdrop really does set a tone. You feel and act differently when you're inside certain "sets."

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Once upon a time, you tried the social technique of hanging around a place until you felt like you belonged there — and it actually worked pretty well! Should you employ it again, this time around it won't take nearly as long.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The easiest debt problem to solve is financial. The math involved in emotional and karmic debts takes a wizard to solve. Luckily, you have some wizarding powers to wield today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe you can't get everything on your list right now, but ideas are more valuable than dollars. Wanting will stimulate your creativity and you'll come up with more ways to bring your wishes to hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Even though you're focused on the positive, you still see what needs improvement. Record these insights and, for now, keep them to yourself. You can circle back to fixing things after you've played to the strengths.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When someone pops to mind, you wonder if you have also floated into their consciousness and if you are appearing there on a regular basis. To make an impression is to be two places at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are times when too much repetition gets tedious, but right now it's a great help. People need to hear things a few times to understand. Tell your story again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In the same way that a person's ideal weight isn't necessarily their real weight, standards held in theory are not really standards unless they are met.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Doing things together has an impact. It's true that you'll have to compromise, but the progress you make after adding a person or two to your project will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To compensate for a thing is to draw attention to it. This doesn't have to be an embarrassment. Face and embrace all that you lack or perceive yourself as lacking. Be proud of the work you do to make up for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pace yourself socially. You don't need everyone to know everything about you up front. It's more exciting to give them just enough so that they crave the next detail.

MERCURY RETROGRADE MESSAGE

Divides of language exist between regions and countries, between generations and cultures and even between intelligence centers of the body. Our brains and hearts speak two different languages, which ultimately increases our chances of understanding. What cannot be processed in the brain this Mercury transit will be translated by the heart.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Gemini in love with a Taurus. We’re both in other relationships. It’s been over for us for two years now, but he still has yet to tell me why he ended things. I always felt he was my soulmate and that we were meant to be together.”

A: I can’t answer for Taurus, but I can say his silence speaks: Taurus men are notably strong, silent types, and sometimes resorting to guerilla communication tactics (which means nothing less than shameless, ruthless honesty on your part) could get enough of a rise out of him to speak his piece. Yes, you, dear Gemini, could push enough buttons to pull it off.

Yet on a gentler, kinder note, I encourage you to seek closure from your own heart. You’ve moved on. And if you are in a relationship that you want to preserve, in the spirit of mutual trust, love the one you’re with. As a Gemini, living a parallel or double life has incredible appeal, and it is dangerously unstable for your current relationship. You can have more than one soulmate. Taurus was your soulmate of two years ago. Your soulmate of right now deserves your undivided attention and love.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The rumor is that Daniel Tosh’s tour rider includes the usual food and drink items with an added request of a book that Tosh might like to read. Curious Gemini’s crave constant mental stimulus. Tosh’s natal Mercury in Gemini and Aquarius moon suggest a voracious intellectual appetite. Mars and Jupiter in Aries embolden Tosh against any backlash of his deliberately offensive comedic style.