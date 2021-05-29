• Mary Beth Westward of New London, N.H., said a ruffed grouse, a small gamebird dubbed Walter, has formed a "crazy attachment" to her husband, Todd, and is hanging out in the family's backyard to follow Todd around and, at times, perch on his shoulder.

• Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, has been banned from flying on Southwest Airlines and is charged with felony battery after being accused of punching a flight attendant and knocking out two teeth during a flight to San Diego.

• Will Amos, a member of Canada's Parliament, resigned his committee assignments after a camera that he said he didn't realize could see him captured him urinating during a virtual legislative session, the second time he has exposed himself publicly during a parliamentary meeting.

• Tyrone Read Jr., 27, of Warrensburg, Mo., a former U.S. Postal Service contractor accused of giving his girlfriend cash and gift cards pilfered from mail in the Kansas City area, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

• William "Allen" Wigington, a former Pickens County, Ga., magistrate judge who pleaded guilty to 44 felony and five misdemeanor counts in the theft of county and state money that he used to cover personal expenses, was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Alejandro Cortes, 59, formerly of Homestead, Fla., and accused of fatally shooting a neighbor and wounding four others during an argument over loud music 22 years ago, was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail after being extradited from Mexico to face a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

• Jamie Schwartz, 41, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, faces 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and falsifying records, and must repay more than $1.4 million he stole from Chabot's campaign.

• Kevin Fortino, a state police spokesman in Washington state, said an intoxicated 39-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges after he carried a partially concealed AR-15-style rifle and ammunition onto a ferry in Mukilteo.

• William Stone Jr., 62, a retired Dallas FBI agent accused of conning a woman out of $800,000 by convincing her for years that he had put her on "secret probation" for drug crimes, and at one point offered to get her probation removed if she married him, was indicted on fraud charges.