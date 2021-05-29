Jacksonville school election certified

The Pulaski County Election Commission on Friday made official the results from the May 18 election for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board.

The newly certified results show that Laura Walker received 206 votes to Theresa McClendon's 22 votes for the Zone 4 seat on the board that is being vacated by LaConda Watson.

Also elected in the May 18 election was Lauren Martin who was unopposed for the Zone 1 seat on the board, and incumbent Jim Moore who ran unopposed for re-election to the Zone 3 seat.

The district's 48.3-mill tax rate was on the ballot as required by state law even though there was no change proposed in the tax rate. A total of 231 voters supported the existing tax rate and 118 voted against it.