Laborer guilty in Iowa student's death

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A farm laborer was found guilty Friday in the abduction and killing of an Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run in 2018 and will face life behind bars for a crime that shocked the nation.

A 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the attack on University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was described as so kind and friendly that investigators could find no one who spoke badly about her.

Bahena Rivera, 26, who came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico as a teenager, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Joel Yates ordered Bahena Rivera, who has been in custody since his August 2018 arrest, to be held without bail pending a July 15 sentencing hearing.

The verdict came after a two-week trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, in a case that fueled public anger against illegal immigration and concerns about random violence against women. The jury, which included nine white members and three of Hispanic or Spanish descent, deliberated for seven hours on Thursday and Friday.

Several of Tibbetts' relatives, including her mother, had watched the proceedings daily in a conference room across from the courtroom, where the public was banned due to covid-19 protocols.

Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, said they would appeal the verdict, adding that their client has never wavered from the story that he told on the witness stand about two masked men that he claims were responsible. They said Bahena Rivera's statements to police were coerced and should have been suppressed.

Idaho governor repeals mask order

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin while he was out of the state, describing her actions as an abuse of power and an "irresponsible, self-serving political stunt."

The Republican governor up to now had been reserved in his comments about McGeachin, who is also a Republican and who has worked to undermine Little's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

McGeachin last week announced her run for governor, challenging the first-term incumbent Little.

Her executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings is widely seen as part of that campaign. She is already using her nullified executive order in fundraising efforts.

Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, though he has worn a mask and encouraged others to do so to slow the spread of the virus.

Some Idaho counties, cities and schools have issued their own mask mandates but many have been lifted as more Idaho residents have been vaccinated. Two counties and 10 cities still have them in place, as do multiple schools.

While Little said that he didn't think "top-down mandates" change behavior, he respects other elected officials who take measures "they believe will protect the health and safety of the people they serve."

Girl, 14, hurt in N.C. high school attack

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl in an incident thought to have stemmed from an earlier fight at a school bus stop, a North Carolina sheriff's office said.

The Guilford County sheriff's office said a 16-year-old female student helped the group get inside Southern Guilford High School and led them to an upstairs classroom. On Thursday, the sheriff's office described the group as six students and two adults and said they assaulted the 14-year-old student, who suffered facial injuries.

Faculty, administration and a school resource officer responded but by then the attack was over, the sheriff's office said. The group ran away from the classroom and made it out to the parking lot, where they were stopped, according to authorities.

Charges were still pending on Friday as investigators gathering evidence to determine exactly what happened.

Sea search continues for 10 Cubans

MIAMI -- A search for 10 Cubans missing from a boat that capsized continued Friday, a day after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight other passengers and pulled two bodies from the water.

The group was first spotted on routine patrol 18 miles southwest of Key West, Fla., on Thursday. Crews searched overnight for 10 men, continuing and expanding the area Friday, officials said. The vessel sank after it capsized, so it was not clear what type of craft the group used to travel across the Florida Straits.

The survivors were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel to receive food, water and medical attention. Cubans and other foreign nationals found at sea are generally repatriated, but Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman said the next step "has not been determined."

Coast Guard crews have interdicted 308 Cubans at sea since October, 200 of them in the past two months.