LR Rangers still searching for first victory

The Little Rock Rangers' defense entered Friday night tied for the second-most goals allowed in the Mid South Division of the United Soccer League Two, having conceded five through two games in a pair of losses.

The unsteady back line burned the Rangers again in a 2-1 defeat to Mississippi Brilla FC (3-0-0) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, where unforced errors led to goals for the visitors in the 54th and 77th minutes to send the Rangers to their third consecutive loss.

"We have to do better," Rangers Coach Will Montgomery said. "It's not ideal to go 60-70 minutes and then give up goals on a lack of focus and concentration. Mentally, we have to be stronger. Moments like that are going to cost us."

An opening goal from Mississippi Brilla's Jalen James and Ciro Damine's penalty kick toppled Little Rock (0-3-0).

The Rangers waited 65 minutes to take their first shot, then pulled within a goal on Daylon Schiffel's 83rd-minute penalty kick. They were outshot 10-6, but produced a late flurry of chances in a comeback attempt that fell short.

"I still feel like we can compete in this league," Montgomery said. "We just have to have a little more mental focus."

Little Rock nearly opened the scoring on a ball that sailed just over the head of Lance Crabtree from a throw-in by Ben Watson 14 minutes in.

The visitors appeared to jump ahead in the 24th minute when Damine was ruled offside after netting a chip that soared beyond the reach of Rangers' goalkeeper Justin Hinman. Jamie DiLuzio sent a shot wide left in the 37th minute, and Damine tested Hinman again in stoppage time without success to send the teams into the half scoreless.

"Going into the half level was a confidence booster," Montgomery said.

Crabtree broke through on goal in the first minute of the second half and got one-on-one with Mississippi Brilla goalkeeper Alejandro Chavarria, who poked the ball away for a corner kick.

James broke the deadlock nine minutes later, pouncing on a failed Rangers clearance for his third goal of the season.

Little Rock cleared a Mississippi Brilla corner only as far as Damine at the edge of the 18-yard box, and his cross deflected off a Rangers defender and directly to James, who rolled it through Hinman's legs to put the visitors up 1-0.

The lead doubled in the 77th after Rangers defender Carlos Beltran took Damine down in the box. Damine sent Hinman to the right and fired his spot kick up the middle, vaulting Mississippi Brilla to a 2-0 lead on what Montgomery felt was a generously gifted penalty.

"Anytime you grab a player in the box, the referee is going to do his part," he said. "I felt it was kind of soft. That's my opinion."

Shuto Yoneno saw a chance saved in the 80th minute, and the Rangers got a penalty of their own when he was tackled in the box in the 82nd. Schiffel, a former University of Central Arkansas defender, slotted the kick into the bottom left corner to cut the gap to 2-1.

Watson nearly equalized with a curling free kick saved by Chavarria in the 88th minute, his shot representing Little Rock's last chance before the final whistle.