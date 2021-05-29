Mainieri to retire at LSU

LSU baseball Coach Paul Mainieri, the NCAA Division I leader in career wins, announced his retirement on Friday after 15 seasons with the Tigers and 39 in college coaching.

Mainieri, 63, will coach LSU through the NCAA Tournament if the Tigers receive an at-large berth.

The native of Morgantown, W. Va., has a career record of 1,501-774-8 (.659) at St. Thomas (1983-88), Air Force (1989-94), Notre Dame (1995-2006) and LSU (2007-21). Mainieri, who wore his 2009 College World Series championship shirt to his news conference Friday, ranks seventh in all-time wins on the Division I level.

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," Mainieri said. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head baseball coach at LSU for 15 years.

"To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here."

LSU won the College World Series in 2009 under Mainieri and fell in the CWS finals to Florida in 2017. He led the Tigers to five College World Series appearances, six SEC Tournament titles and six SEC Western Division crowns. His six SEC tourney titles tie Bertman and former Alabama Coach Jim Wells for the conference record.

Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco, an LSU player under Bertman, said the announcement took him by surprise.

"It was a shocker for me, and I'm sure a shocker for people in college baseball," said Bianco, whose son Drew plays for the Tigers. "Paul is a great coach and had a great career. I know all of us in the Southeastern Conference, the 13 other coaches wish him the best."

Mainieri has the third-highest career winning percentage in SEC history at .693, trailing only Bertman (.724) and former South Carolina coach Ray Tanner (.700).

Mainieri is one of five Division I coaches to win 1,500 games and a national championship, along with Augie Garrido (Cal State Fullerton/Texas), Gene Stephenson (Wichita State), Jim Morris (Miami, Fla.) and Mark Marquess (Stanford).

Kopps counts

Arkansas relief ace Kevin Kopps needed just 28 pitches to record nine outs and post his ninth save in the Razorbacks' 6-4 win over Vanderbilt late Thursday.

The statistics site used by the SEC charted 30 pitches for Kopps, but that was because he inherited a 2-0 count from Caden Monke when he entered with no outs and a runner at first base in the seventh inning.

If Kopps (10-0) is able to notch another save this postseason, it is believed he would post the first double-double season in wins and saves in college baseball history.

Kopps had a fun, pitcher-to-pitcher exchange with ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson after the game in which he detailed his grip, release action and the "gyro" spin he applies on his famous "cutter-slider" pitch.

Kopps dropped his NCAA-best ERA to 0.71 with the three-inning save while boosting his season strike out total to 102 and his strikeouts per nine innings to 14.5.

Vulnerable Vandy?

For the first time in 15 weekends, Vanderbilt lost both games started by Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter this weekend in Hoover, Ala.

Rocker (11-3) picked up the loss in Thursday's 6-4 late game against No. 1 Arkansas. Leiter (8-3) pitched better on Friday, but still got the loss in a 4-1 elimination game against Ole Miss.

The co-aces posted wins on each of the first seven weekends of the season before Rocker got a loss in a 14-2 home setback against Georgia on April 8. Vanderbilt won Leiter's first eight starts before Tennessee beat the Commodores 8-4 on April 17, with Leiter getting a no decision.

The Commodores are 12-3 in Rocker's starts and 10-4 in Leiter's starts. The son of longtime Major League Baseball pitcher Al Leiter, he did not pitch the weekend of May 7-9 when the Commodores lost a game to weather at Alabama.

Pitching matchup

Arkansas has not announced a starter for today's semifinal game against Ole Miss, but Coach Dave Van Horn suggested it would probably be right-hander Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.89 ERA), who is sporting a black right eye after being hit by a baseball Wednesday.

Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said after Thursday's 4-1 win over Vanderbilt he wasn't sure who would start.

"We'll wait until we get back to the hotel and meet with the coaches and make a decision at that point," Bianco said.

Dominating

With its 6-4 win over No. 3 Vanderbilt late Thursday, Arkansas improved to 8-2 against teams who were in the USA Today coaches poll top 5 when they played the Razorbacks.

Additionally, Arkansas has played 10 of the other 19 teams in consideration for a home regional by the NCAA selection committee, and has an 18-4 record against those teams, including a 15-4 mark away from Fayetteville.

Button pushing

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn stuck with designated hitter Matt Goodheart during a prolonged slump and reaped the dividends in Thursday's win over Vanderbilt.

Van Horn also made a series of moves on Thursday in light of first baseman Brady Slavens' absence that looked cagey. He inserted freshman Ethan Bates into the starting lineup in right field, moved Cayden Wallace from right to third base and started Cullen Smith at first base.

Bates, a 5-11, 175-pounder from Hot Springs Lakeside, hit an RBI single in his only official at-bat to raise his average to .300, but he had a hand in every scoring inning. Bates drew a leadoff walk against Kumar Rocker and scored in the Hogs' three-run fourth inning, then hit a sacrifice fly to score Robert Moore for Arkansas' final run in the fifth inning.

"Ethan Bates had a great night for us," Van Horn said Thursday. "Gets a big hit first time off Rocker, cuts the lead in half. I think his second at-bat he walked and ... went from first to third on a base hit. I just thought he did a tremendous job in there."

First time

Ole Miss center fielder TJ McCants was thrown out attempting to steal Friday for the first time this season in what turned into a somewhat comedic play.

Vanderbilt catcher CJ Rodriguez made the throw to second base from his knees well in time to get McCants, but second baseman Javier Vaz missed the tag. However, McCants slid over and past the bag, then feigned as if he would start toward third. As Vaz tracked him with the ball in his glove, McCants headed back to second and tried to juke around him, but Vaz made a diving tag to record the out.

McCants had been 10 for 10 in stolen bases prior to the play. When the play ended, his Ole Miss jersey had come completely unbuttoned from his various gyrations.

Taking 'revenge'

Tennessee freshman Blade Tidwell did not hold back when discussing his motivation for Friday's dominant outing in an 11-0 rout of Alabama.

"I really just thought I got a chance at revenge, honestly," Tidwell said.

The revenge factor was in play after the Crimson Tide roughed up the 6-4, 200-pound right-hander for 5 runs on 9 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings on April 4 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tidwell got the win that day in a 9-8 Vols' victory to improve to 4-1, but it was one of his worst starts of the season.

On Friday, Tidwell (8-3) handcuffed the Tide with 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5 on 95 pitches in 6 scoreless innings.

"The outing wasn't good when I played at Bama, so I've been thinking about it this week," Tidwell said. "If I played them again, I was going to get my revenge."

East vs. West

The semifinals will feature two East Division teams in Florida vs. Tennessee and two West Division teams in Arkansas vs. Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks will be making their 10th appearance in the semifinals. They have a 5-5 record in previous semifinals, a record that includes a two-game sweep of Auburn by the scores of 9-5 and 9-6 in 1999 when the bracket was a true double elimination all the way through.

In this year's tournament, both divisions are 7-7, meaning the tiebreaker will come in the championship game.

Run-rule data

Mississippi State became the first school in SEC Tournament history to go 0-2 while suffering a pair of run-rule losses.

The Bulldogs fell 13-1 to Florida on Wednesday and 12-2 to Tennessee on Thursday to bow out with hardly a bark in Hoover.

There have been three run-rule games at the tournament, with Tennessee's 11-0 win over Alabama on Friday joining the mix. Arkansas nearly had a 10-0 run-rule victory over Georgia before Josh McAllister broke up Lael Lockhart's perfect game with two outs in the seventh ahead of Corey Collins' two-run home run that took the run rule out of play.