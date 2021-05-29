Man killed in gunfire ID’d

LITTLE ROCK — Police identified a man fatally shot Wednesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of South University Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shots-fired call, according to a police report. The caller told police two vehicles had been involved in a crash there, authorities said.

Police said they found found a white vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Officers also found two people — 27-year-old Desire Deshazier of Pine Bluff and a 17-year-old boy — injured in a silver Kia sedan near 1901 Wright Ave., according to the report. The two were treated at a hospital.

Also, officers were notified that an injured man, later identified as Caleb Sykes, 18, of North Little Rock, arrived at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary emergency room, the report states. Sykes died of his injuries, police said.