Memorial Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Note: Federal law addressing the display of the U.S. Flag on Memorial Day requires that the flag should fly at half-staff until noon, when it should be raised to its peak. (4 US Code 1, section 7(m).

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday’s through Wednesday’s routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday’s routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday.

State Capitol: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. 683-1441 (Holiday/ weekend hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Routes will not run and collection boxes will not be checked. No delivery of packages.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed until further notice.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses will not run Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Memorial Day. However, metered parking at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field will be enforced at all times.