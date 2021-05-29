• Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex-offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision "appalling" and said Cosby "vehemently proclaims his innocence." Cosby is hoping the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, will reverse his conviction. Cosby's lawyers said the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager. They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby's damaging testimony from accuser Andrea Constand's related civil suit. The case stems from a 2004 encounter with Constand at his estate near Philadelphia. The Associated Press does not typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Constand has granted. In the wake of the May 11 decision, which began circulating Thursday, she posted a tweet that said simply, "DENIED."

• An investigation has cleared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of wrongdoing in the scandal over the redecoration of his official Downing Street residence, concluding that he knew "nothing about" how the project was financed until reports surfaced in the media. But Christopher Geidt, whom Johnson appointed as independent adviser on ministerial standards last month, criticized the prime minister for "unwisely" failing to determine the source of funding for the pricey renovations, which cost as much as $233,000, according to news reports. While British prime ministers receive a grant of about $28,000 to refurbish the official residence when they move in, Johnson wanted to set up a charitable foundation to cover additional costs. When that was ruled inappropriate, Conservative Party donor David Brownlow paid the outstanding bill, Geidt said in his report. Johnson later reimbursed the money. The "cash for curtains" scandal has dogged Johnson amid reports that he failed to report any outside financing as required by the rules governing the behavior of government ministers. Newspaper reports suggested that the bills skyrocketed as the prime minister's fiancee hired a celebrity interior designer and bought items such as gold wallpaper and a $20,800 sofa. A spokesman for the prime minister said Johnson has now "made a declaration" about the project on his list of ministerial interests.