Newly hired chancellor a history-maker

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas board of trustees Wednesday hired the first Black woman to lead a public higher-education institution in Arkansas.

The board hired Christine Holt — who has spent most of her career in higher-education administration at two-year colleges — as the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana.

She is the first woman to run the community college at Hope and Texarkana other than in an interim capacity, and she is the first Black person to hold the top administrative position at any UA System college or university other than at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a historically Black university that has had a number of Black chief executives.

The UA System is the state’s largest network of colleges and universities.

“I’m absolutely thrilled she has chosen to continue her impressive career in the University of Arkansas System,” said UA System President Donald Bobbitt during the trustees meeting Wednesday.

As a candidate for the position, Holt said the job appealed to her because of her passion “about connecting with students, providing opportunities, and ensuring that hard work is rewarded in the workforce … all aligned with the existing mission of this college.”

On Wednesday, Holt said: “I think we can really catapult higher education to a whole new level.”

Holt is coming to Arkansas after working as chief of staff for the University of Missouri System.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.