AG office: Set aside order on dicamba

The state attorney general's office gave notice Friday that it will ask the Arkansas Supreme Court to set aside a temporary restraining order against the Plant Board's rule for spraying dicamba this crop season.

The office's filing was with Pulaski County Circuit Judge Skip Welch, who had issued the restraining order as part of a lawsuit challenging the Plant Board's new regulation allowing dicamba to be sprayed through June 30.

Welch's order is set to expire June 10, when he also has a hearing in the lawsuit. The order resulted in the reinstatement of the board's May 25 dicamba cutoff for 2020. A group of farmers and conservationists filed the lawsuit.

Also Friday, the Plant Board canceled its regular quarterly meeting, set for Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that nine members were illegally on the board because they'd been appointed by private agricultural trade groups.

The board has seven other members with voting privileges appointed by the governor.

-- Stephen Steed

Tyson to pay $4.6M to settle turkey case

A federal judge on Friday approved a $4.6 million settlement between Tyson Foods and direct turkey buyers.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Illinois in 2019, accused Tyson and others of participating in a yearslong conspiracy to increase turkey prices.

The Springdale-based company, which controls roughly 5% of the turkey market, agreed to settle with the "direct purchaser" class for a total of $4,625,000, according to documents filed last week.

Judge Virginia Kendall ordered a preliminary approval of the negotiated deal this week, saying that it seemed "fair, reasonable, adequate and in the best interests of the class."

The full sum will be paid into an escrow account in the next 14 days, according to the settlement terms. In addition, Tyson agreed to provide "meaningful cooperation" to the plaintiffs in their prosecution against the remaining defendants.

The agreement will likely be granted final approval by the court at a later date, Kendall wrote and submitted Friday.

Earlier this year, Tyson reached a $221 million settlement related to price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry. Tyson is the first defendant in the turkey lawsuit to settle.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index falls 3.28, ends at 636.51

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 636.51, down 3.28.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.