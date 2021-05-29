Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Dakota Giddens, 28, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Giddens was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Spencer Siegfried, 40, of 3031 N. Apatite Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Siegfried was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Jason Johnson, 47, of 804 N. 14th St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Clinton Bunton, 30, of 21349 Griggs Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Bunton was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.