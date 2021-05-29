GOLF

Spieth leads

Jordan Spieth was bogey-free again Friday with a 4-under 66 to take the lead after the second round of the Charles Schwab Classic in Fort Worth at 11-under 129 at Hogan's Alley. The Dallas native was one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65. Meanwhile, PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut by one stroke. Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, became the oldest winner of a golf major at the PGA Championship last weekend. But Lefty finished 2 over at Colonial after his second-round 69, which included three birdies in a four-hole stretch to end his front nine. But Mickelson's 7-foot par chance at the par-3 16th rolled over the left edge and did a half-circle around the cup without going in. With the sun shining through the clouds, his have-to-make 10-footer on No. 18 slid just left of the hole. Sergio Garcia (69), the first-round co-leader with Spieth, was tied for third at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire, who both shot 65 Friday. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) made the cut, shooting a 70 on Friday and is at 1-over 141 through two rounds. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut after shooting a second-round 67.

Weir leads Senior PGA

Mike Weir opened a four-stroke lead Friday in the Senior PGA Championship in Tulsa with a 5-under 65 on a tough Southern Hills layout that baffled most of the players. That moved the Canadian to 7 under through 36 holes, with Steve Stricker (68), Rocco Mediate (69) and John Riegger at 3 under. Riegger had three holes left when play was called because of darkness at 8:31 p.m. Weir completed his round just minutes earlier. Weir won the Insperity Invitational in Houston earlier this month for his first PGA Tour Champions victory. The left-hander made six birdies against one bogey. His longest birdie putt was only 10 feet and he made difficult par saves on holes Nos. 7, 8 and 9 -- his closing holes -- to remain separated from the field. Weir's tee shot on the par-4 seventh stopped a yard from bouncing into a creek, and he made a 9-foot putt to save par. He hit a long bunker shot on the par-3 eighth hole to a few inches. He polished it off with a 5-foot par putt on his final hole. Stricker began and ended a long day with consecutive bogeys, but still managed to walk off the course with what was then a share of the lead at 3 under. He had 11 holes to complete from his first round and quickly went back out for the second round in windier but drier conditions. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 69 and is at 2-over 142. Ken Duke (Henderson State) had a second-round 77 and is at 8-over 148. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 10-over 150 after shooting a 73 on Friday.

Kang beats Salas

Danielle Kang defeated Lizette Salas 4 and 3 for a quarterfinal spot Friday in the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nev. Kang won the opening hole with a par, took Nos. 6 and 7 with birdies and No. 8 with a par for a 4-up lead. Salas won 10 and 11 with pars, Kang took 12 with a birdie and ended it with a par on 14. Kang will face Bronte Law, a 6 and 5 winner over Annie Park. Second-ranked Inbee Park beat Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) 2 and 1 to set up a match with Sophia Popov. Popov routed Sung Hyun Park 6 and 5. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Sei Young Kim dropped out in playoffs. Anna Nordqvist beat Ko on the first hole. Kim edged Brittany Altomare on the second hole. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit beat Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) 5 and 4 to advance. After Lewis birdied the ninth to pull within a hole, Tavatanakit won four of the next five to end the match. They entered the day tied for the group lead.

BASEBALL

Cards' Mikolas out 4-6 weeks

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas faces another lengthy layoff after an injury to his right forearm, though the team is hopeful he'll be able to return and pitch this season. St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said Friday that the 2018 All-Star won't throw for four to six weeks in an effort to let his arm heal. Mikolas has had two MRIs on his throwing arm and both agree that there is no sign of a flexor tendon tear or UCL injury, which is commonly associated with Tommy John surgery. Shildt said Mikolas is disappointed that he'll have to miss a substantial amount of time, but also pleased that the injury wasn't worse. Mikolas was hurt in his first outing of the season on May 22 against the Chicago Cubs. The 32-year-old right-hander missed all of the 2020 season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021.

Bellinger coming off IL

Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that's sidelined him for nearly two months. Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Friday the 2019 NL MVP will start in center field today and Sunday against San Francisco. Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The World Series champion Dodgers went through a rough patch without him but have since won 13 of 15 and sit a half-game behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres. Los Angeles entered Friday 1 1/2 games ahead of the Giants. Bellinger batted .305 with 47 home runs during his MVP season but wasn't as sharp during Los Angeles' 2020 title run, hitting .239 with 12 home runs in a pandemic-shortened regular season. The 25-year-old was 4 for 19 (.211) in four games this season before being sidelined by the injury. In five rehab games with Class AAA Oklahoma City, Bellinger is 4 for 20 with 2 home runs, 3 RBI, 1 walk and has struck out 4 times.

TENNIS

Korda wins all-US duel

Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Friday in Parma, Italy, to reach his first ATP final. The 63rd-ranked Korda, who has not dropped a set all week in Parma, won 6-3, 6-3 in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato. If Korda wins today he will be the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010. Korda broke four times and fended off eight of nine break points on his serve. Korda also beat Paul in Delray Beach in January in their only other meeting. In the earlier semifinal, Cecchinato recovered from a second-set setback to prevail over Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 after more than 2 1/2 hours. The 104th-ranked Cecchinato also had to save a set point on his serve at 5-3 down in the opener, then broke back and eventually took the set to the tiebreak. Cecchinato is going for his fourth career ATP singles title, all on clay, and first since 2019.

Navarro, Riffice win NCAA titles

Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes Friday to claim the NCAA women's singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men's title for team champion Florida in Orlando, Fla. Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009. Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals. Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men's title by defeating second-seeded Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Riffice also helped Florida win the team championship last week. In women's doubles, North Carolina's Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty beat Texas' freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun 7-6 (3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8). Tennessee's Adam Walton and Pat Harper claimed a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) victory over Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean of Auburn in the men's doubles final.