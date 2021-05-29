100 years ago

May 29, 1921

• The need of a children's hospital has been forcibly brought to the attention of the health workers of Arkansas through the findings of Dr. Frances Sage Bradley, of the Children's Bureau, Washington, D.C., who is touring the state with the "Child Welfare Special" health truck, according to Mrs. C. W. Garrison, who spoke Monday night before the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Children's Home Society on health conditions as reported by Dr. Bradley. In the counties visited by Dr. Bradley, three distinct causes of ill health among children have been found repeatedly, Mrs. Garrison said.

50 years ago

May 29, 1971

• Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker said Friday that he was convinced the Little Rock Sewer Department was "doing all it can within the limits of personnel and finance" to properly discharge the city's sewage. He made the statement after meeting for an hour at his office with Hugh G. Hannah, chief engineer for the state Pollution Control Commission. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bob Cearley and W. Christopher Barrier, an attorney for the Commission, also participated in the meeting. Tuesday, Tucker subpoenaed Hannah and T. Wilson Clapham, manager of the Little Rock Sewer Department, in an investigation of a report that sewage flowed untreated into the Arkansas River at about 700 East Markham St.

25 years ago

May 29, 1996

• The Central Arkansas Transit Authority wants to ask voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase in November. The authority's board decided Tuesday to ask the Pulaski County Quorum Court in July to place the measure on the fall general election ballot. Keith Jones, the agency's executive director, said he isn't sure whether to ask for a permanent quarter-cent sales tax or put a time limit of four to five years on it and ask for a renewal. That decision will be made by July.

10 years ago

May 29, 2011

• Visitors to the 34th annual Riverfest celebration in downtown Little Rock are finding something old with a new twist. Billed as the world's first sustainable carnival, Sustainival features nearly a dozen carnival rides powered by generators burning vegetable oil, rather than diesel fuel. "The reason that we created Sustainival was so people can come play with our green future and come play with the ways we're going to sustain in the future and learn it all in the future," said Joey Hundert, executive producer of the carnival.