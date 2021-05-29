Pools in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley ready for post-covid splash

Pools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley invite people to dive after most shut down last year because of covid-19.
Many municipal pools are opening today to kick off the first holiday weekend of the summer.
The Wilson Park pool in Fayetteville will be open daily with certain times designated for open, family and adult swims. The 330,000-gallon pool will be open to full capacity, and people won't be expected to wear masks, said Dean Rawlings, recreation programs manager with the city.
"It's an outdoor space, and I think the common knowledge at this point is that outdoor spaces are quite a bit safer than indoor spaces, so we feel comfortable with what we've got," he said.
Parks staff will only have one field trip or camp group admitted at a time to keep from overcrowding, Rawlings said. Such groups can include 50 or 60 children, he said.
The Springdale Aquatic Center at Murphy Park will remain open until school starts, said Chad Wolf, the city's parks director.
The Parks Department will host swimming lessons each morning and rent the center to groups in the evenings.
Wolf said the city will have no capacity limits because of covid-19 in place this summer. Staff responsibilities at the Aquatic Center will include extra cleaning, he said.
Bentonville's Melvin Ford Aquatic Center also will have no restrictions and be open at full capacity, said David Wright, parks director. The fountains at Lawrence Plaza also will be open.
Parks staff use covid-killing cleaning materials for all of its facilities, Wright said.
"That's not unusual for us," he said. "We have been cautious in cleaning our facilities even before the covid pandemic. But this continues to stay on the forefront as we move forward."
The Rogers Aquatic Center will open Tuesday at half capacity, according to Peter Masonis, city spokesman. Social distancing measures such as line control and chair spacing will be in place, he said.
The pools at the Adult Wellness Center will open with limited capacity June 14.
Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith opened May 15 for the weekends, but will resume daily operation today with no covid-19 restrictions. The Creekmore Park pool also will open without restrictions.
Wet and wild
Residents have numerous swimming pools, aquatic centers and splash parks to choose from in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The addresses and opening dates for pools are below. Splash parks are all open. Times and cost of admission vary. See websites and social media sites for more information.
Alma
• Alma Aquatic Center opens today
731 City Park Road
www.almaarkansas.gov
Bentonville
• Community Center open year round
1101 SW Citizens Drive
• Melvin Ford Aquatic Center opens today
200 NE Memorial Park Square
• Fountains at Lawrence Plaza splash park opens today
214 NE A St.
www.bentonvillear.com
Booneville
• City pool opens today
Marcelle Phillips Park
399 E. 8th St.
www.cityofbooneville.com
Clarksville
• Clarksville Aquatic Center opens today
1611 W. Oakland St.
ww.clarksville.gov
Fayetteville
• Wilson Park pool opens today
675 N. Park Ave.
• Walker Park splash park
10 W. 15th St.
www.fayetteville-ar.gov
Fort Smith
• Creekmore Park Pool opens today
3201 S. M St.
www.fortsmith.org
• Splash pads
Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Greenwood Avenue and North O Street
Tiles Park, North 37th Street and Grand Avenue
Woodlawn Park, North 6th and S Street
• Parrot Island waterpark is open
7300 Zero St.
www.parrotislandwaterpark.com
Ozark
• Community Center open year round
601 N. 29th St.
www.cityofozarkar.com
Prairie Grove
• Prairie Grove Aquatic Park opens today
311 W. Butler St.
www.prairiegrovearkansas.org
Rogers
• Adult Wellness Center opens June 14
2001 W. Persimmon St.
• Rogers Aquatics Center opens Tuesday
1707 S. 26th St.
• Rogers splash park is open
315 W. Olive St.
www.rogersar.gov
Siloam Springs
• Family Aquatic Center opens today
1800 N. Mount Olive St.
• Memorial Park water feature opens today
205 E. Jefferson St.
www.siloamsprings.com
Springdale
• Springdale Aquatic Center opens today
1100 W. Watson Drive
• Splash pads
C.L. “Charlie” and Willie George Park, 4023 Hylton Road
Shaw Family Park, corner of Ball Road and Downum Road
Randal Tyson Recreation Complex, 4303 Watkins Ave.
www.springdalear.gov
Waldron
• Swimming Pool opens June 12
Sodie Davidson park on Park Avenue
Source: Staff report.