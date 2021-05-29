Putin sympathizes with Belarus leader after EU sanctions

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed his counterpart from Belarus for talks Friday on forging closer ties amid Minsk's bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated since flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on Sunday, citing an alleged bomb threat. No bomb was found, but 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.

EU leaders denounced it as air piracy and responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc's airspace and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus. EU foreign ministers sketched out tougher sanctions Thursday to target the country's lucrative potash industry and other cash-earning sectors.

At the start of his talks with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Lukashenko ranted about the EU sanctions, describing them as an attempt to reignite the opposition protests that followed his reelection in August that was widely rejected as rigged.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxvQ_BLWc6Q]

"It's an attempt to destabilize the situation like last August," he said.

Putin appeared relaxed and invited Lukashenko for a swim, while the Belarusian leader looked tense as he launched a long rant accusing the West of being perfidious and hypocritical.

In an emotional tirade, the 66-year-old Belarusian leader bemoaned the EU sanctions against the Belarusian air carrier, Belavia, pointing to its role in carrying "thousands and thousands" of travelers from EU nations and the U.S. who were stranded at the start of the pandemic.

"They have punished the Belavia staff who have helped evacuate thousands of their people!" Lukashenko exclaimed. "What an abomination!"

Putin nodded in sympathy, pointing to a 2013 incident in which a private plane carrying Bolivian President Evo Morales landed in Vienna after several European nations had refused to let it cross their airspace, purportedly over speculation that Edward Snowden, who leaked classified U.S. government information, was on the plane. Austrian and Bolivian officials disagreed over whether the plane was searched after landing before resuming its journey.

"The Bolivian president's plane was forced to land, the president was taken off the plane, and it was OK, everyone kept silent," Putin said with a chuckle.

Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed classified information about government surveillance programs, ended up in Russia, where he received asylum to avoid prosecution.

The showdown over the Ryanair diversion has pushed Lukashenko, who has relentlessly stifled dissent during his rule of more than a quarter-century, even closer to his main ally and sponsor, Russia.

The two former Soviet nations have signed a union agreement that calls for close political, economic and military ties but stops short of a full merger. Russia has buttressed Belarus' economy with cheap energy supplies and loans, but the ties often have been strained, with Lukashenko scolding Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country's independence.

In his remarks at the start of Friday's talks, Putin said the countries were moving to deepen their union "consistently, without rush, acting stage by stage."

In the past, Lukashenko has tried to play the West against Russia, raising the prospect of a rapprochement with the EU and the U.S. to wring more aid out of Moscow.

Such tactics no longer work after Lukashenko's brutal crackdown last year. More than 35,000 people were arrested amid the protests and thousands beaten -- moves that made him a pariah in the West. The flight's diversion has now cornered the Belarusian strongman even more.

Lukashenko, a former Soviet state farm director, ended the leaders' appearance before cameras in Sochi by exclaiming, "There are no heights the Bolsheviks wouldn't storm!" -- a line apparently from a Soviet-era movie. The remark drew a wry laugh from Putin.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Mike Corder, Jenn Peltz, Geir Moulson, Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin of The Associated Press.

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration demanding freedom for Belarus opposition activist Raman Protasevich, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, May 28, 2021. European Union nations are sketching out plans for new sanctions against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they seek to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talk to each other during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 28, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

FILE - In this May 23, 2021, file photo, a Ryanair jet that carried opposition figure Raman Pratasevich was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, after a bomb threat. Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, was arrested after the plane landed. He had left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB, but now faces 15 years in prison on a charge of inciting disturbances. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former presidential candidate and main figurehead of the Belarus opposition, poses for a picture at the start of her meeting with Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and caretaker Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, May 28, 2021. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, provided by European Radio for Belarus, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich poses for a photo in front of euroradio.fm sign in Minsk, Belarus. Pratasevich and another young journalist, Stsiapan Putsila, set up a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Nexta, which was used to organize demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (Euroradio via AP, File)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures while talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 28, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 28, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talk during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 28, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)