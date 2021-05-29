Rebels eliminate 'Dores; Hogs next

HOOVER, Ala. -- Tyler Myers pitched seven-plus innings to outduel Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter on Friday in Mississippi's 4-1 victory over the Commodores in an SEC Tournament elimination game.

The fifth-seeded Rebels (41-18) face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Arkansas today in the semifinals.

The Commodores (40-15) chased Myers in the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out. But they only produced one run out of the threat as reliever Brandon Johnson got a run-scoring double-play ball, and an inning-ending grounder after giving up an infield single.

Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save.

Ole Miss scored two runs off Leiter (8-3) in the second inning with help from a hit batter and two walks.

Leiter, one of Major League Baseball's top draft prospects, allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, in 62/3 innings.

The Rebels added Kevin Graham's solo home run in the eighth. Graham had two of the four Ole Miss hits.

Meyers, making his third start of the season, allowed five hits and struck out six.

Ole Miss is seeking its seventh trip to the championship game and fourth title, the latest coming in 2018.

TENNESSEE 11,

ALABAMA 0 (7)

Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run home runs as Tennessee rolled to a seven-inning, run-rule victory over Alabama.

The second-seeded Volunteers (44-15) advance to face No. 6 Florida in today's semifinals. The Crimson Tide (31-24) had beaten Tennessee on Wednesday 3-2 in 11 innings, the Volunteers' seventh straight loss in the tournament.

Since then, Tennessee has won multiple games in the tournament for the first time since 2005.

Liam Spence and Max Ferguson pushed the lead into double digits with solo home runs in the sixth. Lipcius also had an RBI single.

Blade Tidwell (8-3) allowed just 2 hits in 6 shutout innings, striking out 5.

Alabama starter Landon Green (3-2) gave up six runs before leaving in the third. Sam Praytor had both of the Tide's hits.

Tournament glance

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Tennessee 11, Alabama 0 (7)

Alabama eliminated.

Ole Miss 4, Vanderbilt 1

Vanderbilt eliminated.

TODAY’S SEMIFINALS

All times Central

Florida vs. Tennessee, noon

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

