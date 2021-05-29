State denies Benton County request for flood assistance

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management denied a request for individual flood assistance in Benton County, according to a county news release.

The agency deemed damage assessment and insurance coverage from late April floods didn't meet the criteria for assistance, according to the release.

Parts of Benton County had 6 to 8 inches of rain in two hours on April 28. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an emergency disaster declaration May 5.

The declaration allowed the county and affected cities to request assistance from the emergency division to repair uninsured public infrastructure like roads and bridges.

The county and cities estimate total public infrastructure damage at $6.2 million.

If the public-sector damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties, Gov. Asa Hutchinson can declare a statewide disaster that, if confirmed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

FEMA workers visited the county this week and will continue to collect data.

Separate assessments are done for individual and public property, said Robert McGowen, county administrator of public safety. Individual assistance is based on a point system that emergency management uses, not a dollar amount. Individual losses have to be uninsured or they do not count, he said.