State reports no new covid deaths, fewer active cases

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported no new covid-19 deaths. It was the second time this month that the count of new deaths has been zero, and only the sixth day this year in which the state's official death toll was unchanged or was revised downward.

The state's tally of coronavirus deaths since March 2020 remained at 5,830.

New and active cases of covid-19 decreased from a week earlier. The state reported 160 new cases Saturday compared with 177 on May 22, and 2,009 active cases on Saturday compared with 2,056 the previous week.

These decreases mean the state is “trending in the right direction,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily Twitter statement.

“Arkansans know what to do to protect themselves from this virus, and our case reports continue to reflect that,” he added.

The state has revised the death toll downward twice this year. A “data clean-up” on Feb. 28 lowered the state's tally of coronavirus deaths by 174, and an adjustment on April 9 lowered the tally by one.

The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated crossed 900,000 on Saturday. However, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 has hovered around 200 for the past several days, and the number of active covid-19 cases has hovered around 2,000, state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said.

On Saturday, 195 Arkansans were hospitalized with covid-19, six fewer than Friday. Of those, 31 were on ventilators, two fewer than Friday.

The state has seen a total of 341,290 covid cases since March 2020. Of those, 333,395 are considered recovered.

In the 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon, 7,749 shots were given statewide, 2,161 fewer than Friday and 111 fewer than Thursday, according to Health Department data.

The state has not administered more than 10,000 vaccines in one day since May 20 and 21. That was a rare spike throughout the month, because average daily vaccinations have been declining. On Friday, the rolling seven-day average dropped below 8,000 for the first time since Feb. 23.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.