FOOTBALL

Hogs-Irish rescheduled

The University of Arkansas football team will travel to face Notre Dame during the 2028 season to make up for the lost game in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UA announced Friday.

The first game in the two-game set between the Razorbacks and Fighting Irish, who have never played before in football, will now take place at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Sept. 27, 2025. That date was part of the original home-and-home agreement.

Arkansas will return the game at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. The Razorbacks were previously scheduled to face Utah on that date, but that game has been moved to Sept. 15, 2029. The Razorbacks have two dates set for the 2028 season. They are scheduled to host Memphis on Sept. 9.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

ASU hires deputy AD

Arkansas State University announced the hiring of Tom Boeh as deputy athletic director on Friday.

Boeh comes to Jonesboro with three decades of experience in athletic administration, including a combined 20 years as an athletic director between stops at Ohio University (1995-2005) and Fresno State (2005-2014). He spent the past four years operating a sports consulting company.

Boeh's career began at his alma mater of Loras College (Iowa) in 1982, and he spent time at the University of Maine and Northwestern before his hiring at Ohio, where the Bobcats won the Mid-American Conference in eight sports during his tenure. At Fresno State, Boeh transitioned the school into the Mountain West Conference in 2012, where the Bulldogs won consecutive conference football titles in 2013 and 2014.

Boeh will serve under ASU Athletic Director Tom Bowen, who replaced Terry Mohajir in March.

BASEBALL

SAU wins; HSU, ATU lose in regional

Brett McGee hit two home runs to lead Southern Arkansas University to an 8-6 victory over Augustana on Friday night in the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Warrensburg, Mo.

The Muleriders (28-14) will face Minnesota State-Mankato in a winner’s bracket game at 7 p.m. Central today.

Jacob Womack (8-1) scattered 9 hits and allowed 6 runs, 5 earned, in 7 innings for SAU.

In other Central Regional games involving in-state teams, Henderson State University (26-18) lost to Central Missouri 2-1, while Arkansas Tech University (28-16) fell 9-8 to Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Reddies will face Augustana at 11 a.m. today in an elimination game.

The Wonder Boys will face Central Missouri at 3 p.m. today.

Danny Mitchell, Jr. homered for the Reddies’ only run Friday. Spencer Taack allowed 2 runs in 4 innings and took the loss for Henderson State. Garrett Crews went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and a home run to lead Arkansas Tech.