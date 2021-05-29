Super Quiz: Science

The force that makes any two objects that have mass move toward each other.

The branch of physics that studies celestial bodies and the universe as a whole.

A long, pointed piece of rock that rises up from the floor of a cave.

This gas is used in colorful lights and signs.

LED stands for light-emitting --------.

For what does the letter "C" stand in the abbreviation AC/DC?

Four-letter word for a chemical substance that turns red litmus paper blue.

Deoxyribonucleic acid is usually abbreviated to ----------.