Super Quiz: Science

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. The force that makes any two objects that have mass move toward each other.

  2. The branch of physics that studies celestial bodies and the universe as a whole.

  3. A long, pointed piece of rock that rises up from the floor of a cave.

  4. This gas is used in colorful lights and signs.

  5. LED stands for light-emitting --------.

  6. For what does the letter "C" stand in the abbreviation AC/DC?

  7. Four-letter word for a chemical substance that turns red litmus paper blue.

  8. Deoxyribonucleic acid is usually abbreviated to ----------.

  9. It has been called "the dismal science."

ANSWERS:

  1. Gravity

  2. Astronomy

  3. Stalagmite

  4. Neon

  5. Diode

  6. Current

  7. Base

  8. DNA

  9. Economics

