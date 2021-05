Super Regional glance

All times Central

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

AT FAYETTEVILLE

FRIDAY’S GAME

Arizona 10, Arkansas 4

SATURDAY’S GAME

Arkansas (43-10) vs. Arizona (40-13), 4 p.m.

X-SUNDAY’S GAME

Arkansas vs. Arizona, 8 p.m.

AT NORMAN, OKLA.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Oklahoma 4, Washington 2

TODAY’S GAME

Oklahoma (49-2) vs. Washington (45-13), 2 p.m.

x-SUNDAY’S GAME

Oklahoma vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

AT TUSCALOOSA, ALA.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Alabama 4, Kentucky 3

TODAY’S GAME

Alabama (49-7) vs. Kentucky (43-15), 1 p.m.

x-SUNDAY’S GAME

Alabama vs. Kentucky 3 p.m.

AT COLUMBIA, MO.

FRIDAY’S GAME

James Madison 2, Missouri 1

TODAY’S GAME

Missouri (38-1) vs. James Madison (41-16), 6 p.m.

X-SUNDAY’S GAME

Missouri vs. James Madison, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

AT STILLWATER, OKLA.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 1

TODAY’S GAME

Oklahoma St. (46-9) vs. Texas (42-13), 3 p.m.

X-SUNDAY’S GAME

Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 5 p.m.

AT BATON ROUGE

THURSDAY’S GAME

Florida St. 1, LSU 0

FRIDAY’S GAME

Florida St. 4, LSU 3, 9 innings

Florida St. advances

AT GAINESVILLE, FLA.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Georgia 4, Florida 0

TODAY’S GAME

Florida (45-10) vs. Georgia (33-21), 11 a.m.

X-SUNDAY’S GAME

Florida vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.

AT LOS ANGELES

THURSDAY’S GAME

Virginia Tech 7, UCLA 2

FRIDAY’S GAME

UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0

TODAY’S GAME

UCLA (45-5) vs. Virginia Tech (37-14), 8:30 p.m. x-if necessary