Suspect is sought in attack on LR man

A 23-year-old Wilmot man remained at large Friday, two days after a video said to show him and another man, both armed, attacking an older man moved a Pulaski County circuit judge to order Tyler Devon Stanley's arrest.

Describing the video as "shocking," Judge Chris Piazza further ordered that Stanley be jailed until he stands trial in September on charges of first-degree battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputy prosecutor Cameron Coker played the video for the judge, saying the charges warranted Stanley's arrest because the defendant had been free on bond at the time from a September 2019 arrest on gun and drug charges, and the recording shows Stanley violating his bond conditions.

Coker said the video shows the Jan. 7 attack on Allen Wade Geiger, 49, of Little Rock at the Skyroad Gas convenience store at 5105 W. 65th St. by Stanley and co-defendant Nicholas Fowler, 19, of Little Rock.

The recording shows the pair, together and separately, beating and bludgeoning the older man with their guns as he fights back, Coker said.

Geiger, who was shot in the hand and suffered deep cuts in his head, managed to get the guns of each of his assailants at different times during the struggle, although his attackers recovered their weapons. Geiger also shot one of them in the leg, according to police.

Geiger told investigators he'd traded some drugs for the use of a car earlier in the day and that he had been at the store getting gas for the vehicle. Geiger said he was approached inside by an armed man who accused him of stealing the car during a drug deal, according to a police report.

The man asked him to step outside but Geiger declined, telling police he offered the man the car keys, but when the man would not leave him alone he lunged for the gun. The gun fell to the floor and broke into pieces, one of which the attacker used to hit him over the head, Geiger said.

When a second armed man joined in the attack, Geiger said he tried to grab that man's gun and was shot in the hand but was also able to shoot the second man in the leg, the report said. Geiger said he tried to keep firing but the gun jammed. Both of the men were strangers to him, Geiger told police.

Investigators recognized Fowler on the video and found him at a hospital that same day with a gunshot wound. Stanley was one of Fowler's visitors when detectives arrived.

Police reports show Stanley initially denied being at the store, telling police he had taken Fowler to the hospital from Fowler's home. Shown a photo of himself with a gun, Stanley admitted he had been at the store with Fowler and "things went sideways," but denied shooting Geiger, the report states.