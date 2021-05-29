This date in baseball

1916 Christy Mathewson defeated the Boston Braves 3-0 for the New York Giants' 17th consecutive road victory.

1922 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled organized baseball was primarily a sport and not a business, and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations. The suit had been brought by the Federal League's Baltimore franchise.

1928 Bill Terry hit for the cycle to lead the New York Giants to a 12-5 victory over Brooklyn at Ebbets Field. Terry became the first player in major league history to include a grand slam as part of the cycle.

1942 New York's Lefty Gomez, self-described as the worst-hitting pitcher in baseball, banged out four hits while pitching a 16-1 four-hitter against Washington.

1946 In a reverse integration role, Edward Klep became the first white to play in the Negro leagues in a game played in Grand Rapids, Mich. Klep pitched seven innings for the Cleveland Buckeyes against the American Giants in his debut with the Negro American League team.

1956 Dale Long went hitless for the Pirates, ending his major league record streak of home runs in eight consecutive games. The Brooklyn Dodgers beat Pittsburgh, 10-1.

1965 Philadelphia's Richie Allen hit a 529-foot home run over the roof of Connie Mack Stadium off Chicago's Larry Jackson in the Phillies' 4-2 victory.

1976 Houston's Joe Niekro was the winning pitcher and hit a home run off his brother, Phil Niekro. The Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1. It was the only home run hit by Joe in his 22-year major league career.

1990 Oakland's Rickey Henderson broke Ty Cobb's 62-year-old American League stolen base record, but the Toronto Blue Jays still beat the Athletics 2-1. Henderson's 893rd steal came in the sixth inning.

2000 Oakland second baseman Randy Velarde turned the 10th unassisted triple play in regular-season history during a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. With runners on first and second in motion, Shane Spencer hit a line drive to Velarde who caught the ball, tagged out Jorge Posada (running from first) and stepped on second to beat Tino Martinez.

2002 Roger Clemens recorded the 100th double-digit strikeout game of his career, fanning 11 in seven innings against Chicago. Nolan Ryan (215) and Randy Johnson (175) were the others to have 100 double-digit strikeout games.

2002 In an article in Sports Illustrated, former National League MVP Ken Caminiti stated that about 50 percent of current major league players used some form of steroids.

2003 Colorado, behind Todd Helton's three home runs and Ron Belliard's five hits, beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5. Helton added a single and drove in six runs.

2010 Philadelphia's Roy Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. It was the first time in the modern era that there were two perfect games in the same season. Halladay faced three Marlins pinch-hitters in the ninth. Mike Lamb led off with a long fly ball, Wes Helms struck out, and Ronny Paulino to hit a grounder to third for the 27th out. Halladay struck out 11 and went to either 3-1 or 3-2 counts seven times, twice in the game's first three batters alone.

2013 Chris Davis went 4 for 4 with 2 home runs, and the Baltimore Orioles overcame three home runs by Ryan Zimmerman to beat the Washington Nationals 9-6.

2013 Dioner Navarro had the first three-home run game of his career, connecting from both sides of the plate at Wrigley Field to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Navarro drove in a career-high six runs and scored four times.

Today's birthdays Trevor Rosenthal 31; Jerry Hairston Jr. 45