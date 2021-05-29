Tools & Toys: Big Fig Mattress and "Trowel & Error"

Big Fig Mattress

What's to love: A mattress made with plus-size people in mind.

What does it do: A hybrid design allows for extra support with 1,600 pocketed 15-gauge coils topped with a perforated gel-infused latex foam for air flow and three layers of high density foam for cushioning. The mattress' top fabric is made with "ThermoGel" cooling technology to help keep sleepers cool. The mattresses are designed — when used with the proper foundation — to support up to 1,100 lbs. with 2 sleepers on queen, king or California king mattress sizes, the company says. The mattress comes with a 20-year warranty that includes free repair and replacement the length of the warranty. A queen size mattress sells for $1,799. Visit bigfigmattress.com for more information.

"Trowel & Error"

What's to love: A handy book filled with more than 700 tips for gardeners new and old.

What does it do: This book is filled with ideas for using household items in the garden, information for amending soils, growing from seed and recipes for getting rid of garden pests. There's also information on growing plants inside the house and an appendix with information on resources, helpful organizations and ideas for further reading. The book has beautiful watercolor illustrations by author Sharon Lovejoy. The paperback sells for $14.95. Visit Workman Publishing at Workman.com for more information.