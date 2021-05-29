Walmart internship goes virtual again

Walmart Inc.'s internship program, which starts Tuesday, will be held virtually again this summer because of the pandemic.

The more than 700 students from across the U.S. make up the largest group of interns the Bentonville-based retailer has had, said Amy Goldfinger, Walmart's senior vice president of global talent.

"They will join us virtually as we continue to transform our business with innovation and a competitive spirit to meet customers' needs," Goldfinger said in a news release Friday.

Last year, she said, the company transitioned to an online program in a matter of weeks.

The internship program "is a critical avenue for new talent, an essential investment in our talent pipeline for full-time roles after graduating from college, and future leaders at Walmart," Goldfinger said.

A Walmart spokeswoman said both undergraduate and master's of business administration-level students can intern in various areas of the company, such as merchandising, finance and human resources.

As for the criteria for getting an internship, "we're looking for eager students who want to make an impact," she said.