Woman enters a plea for murder

Karizma Fisher, 19, struck a plea bargain with Jefferson County prosecutors and avoided facing trial on a capital murder charge.

Fisher pleaded guilty to killing Leonicio Flores, 21, at an apartment complex on McConnell Circle after demanding several items from him. On Thursday, she was transferred from the Dub Brassell Detention Center to state prison, where she was sentenced to serve 15 years on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

As part of the bargain, Fisher agreed to testify at the trial of Ke'Untae Shelton, 19, who is facing capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, as well as an enhanced firearm sentence, for his alleged role in Flores' death.

But 11th West Circuit Division I Judge Alex Guynn found reasonable suspicion in April to believe Shelton may not be fit to proceed and ordered a mental evaluation for Shelton. According to court documents, Shelton has already undergone criminal responsibility and fitness-to-proceed exams.

He also faces charges of furnishing prohibited articles, terroristic threatening, terroristic act and first-degree battery in three separate cases, all filed between December 2019 and November 2020. He remains in the county jail.

Pine Bluff Police officers responded to a shooting at the apartment complex at approximately 1:40 a.m. on March 12, 2020, and discovered a man later identified as Flores lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they noticed four Black males run out of the apartment and get into an older-model, silver Ford Mustang.

Detective Chris Wieland wrote in an affidavit that he noticed a video while looking through a phone dump the next day. Thirteen minutes into the video, he said, several males can be heard going into the apartment and demanding items from Flores, as well as "several slaps" and a single gunshot.

Police located Fisher at a residence on Lilac Street on the afternoon of March 19 during a be-on-the-lookout search. Three minutes later, detectives located a vehicle matching the Mustang's description and arrested Shelton, the alleged driver.

Wieland noted Fisher told police that Flores picked her up from her Monticello residence and appeared to be drunk. She allegedly told police she called her cousin when they arrived at Flores' apartment, but instead several Black males showed up at the apartment, one of them allegedly with a handgun.

Flores reportedly told police she was dropped off in the Howard Drive area. Shelton reportedly indicated he understood his Miranda rights and told police he got a text from Fisher saying Flores had been beating on her and asking to come get her and kill him.

According to the affidavit, Shelton said he arrived at the apartment with three other males with the intent to rob the victim. One of the males, Shelton allegedly told police, shot Flores in the head and Shelton yelled "Oh, s*."

Pine Bluff attorneys Greg Robinson and Luke Zakrzewski represented Fisher. Little Rock attorney Garfield W. Bloodman represents Shelton.