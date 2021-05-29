Woman killed in drive-by shooting

Little Rock police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 6:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of College Street. A woman was found at a residence suffering from gunshot wounds from which she later died, spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A man was grazed by gunfire but refused medical treatment and investigators found spent gun shell casings in the area, according to Barnes.

The evidence from the initial investigation suggests the shooting was a drive-by, and detectives are conducting interviews and trying to verify any information about the suspect, Barnes said.