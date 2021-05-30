A priest with public relations skills

I am enjoying having access to the Pine Bluff Commercial as part of my Democrat-Gazette subscription. The Commercial has an old and distinguished history, and I like keeping up with both the paper and the area it covers.

Recently, I was pleased to see an article in the Commercial recounting the history of the Colored Industrial Institute, a Catholic school for Black children in Pine Bluff. The school and the Black St. Peters Church which sponsored the school and its successors resulted from the persevering efforts of Father John Michael Lucey, a frail, nearly-deaf Confederate veteran who would become the Vicar General of the Diocese of Little Rock.

Lucey was born in Troy, N.Y., in 1843 to Irish immigrant parents. His family soon moved to Rocky Comfort in what is today Arkansas' Sevier County to join a small Irish colony. After three years the Lucey family moved to Fort Smith, where young John Michael entered a Catholic primary school associated with St. Andrew's Catholic College. He was 17 when the outbreak of the Civil War closed his school. He immediately joined the Fort Smith Rifles, Third Arkansas Infantry.

Never physically robust, Lucey, who had a lung problem, proved to be brave in the face of enemy fire at the Battle of Wilson's Creek in Missouri early in the war and was cited for bravery.

That first battle left Lucey practically deaf, suffering from "the terrible noise of the six-gun battery, supplemented by 1,000 or more muskets caused concussions of the ears ..." Though he fought again at the Battle of Prairie Grove in December 1862, he was soon dismissed from the Confederate army for medical reasons.

In September 1865, Lucey left a shattered Arkansas and enrolled in Fordham College in New York City. Graduating in three years, Lucey moved to Cincinnati where he entered Mount Saint Mary's Theological Seminary, intent on becoming a priest.

However, his deafness worsened and "the most noted aurists of Cincinnati, Boston, and New York ... told him there was no cure ..." Dejected, he returned to Fort Smith in 1870, where his health improved sufficiently to take a teaching position in the newly created public schools.

Bishop Edward Fitzgerald was desperate for priests, so he oversaw Lucey's final theological training. The bishop ordained Lucey in November 1872 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith, and one month later he was assigned to pastor St. Joseph's Church in Pine Bluff, a post he would hold for more than 40 years.

Father Lucey threw himself into his work at St. Joseph's, making time not only for his parish but also for the larger issues facing Catholicism, Pine Bluff, and the state. With a knack for promotion and public relations, he worked with Jefferson County officials to identify the county's resources and "make these resources known to the outside world."

In 1895, Lucey organized an effort to send corn to Nebraska farmers who were suffering from crop failures, saying at the time that "Jefferson County is first in cotton and corn, and also desires just now to be first in the hearts of Nebraska farmers."

Lucey made time to write the first history of Arkansas Catholicism as well as a history of immigration to the state. In 1911, he was chosen to be the first editor of a Catholic newspaper for Arkansas, the Southern Guardian. Pope Pius X elevated him to the rank of monsignor in 1903, and in 1907 Bishop John Morris made him Vicar General of the diocese, a position he held until his death.

While Lucey was well regarded by many, he could be caustic. He was especially appalled by anti-immigration prejudice in many rural parts of the state, saying that prospective Catholic immigrants should receive a warning to "avoid places like Glenwood, Wilmot, and Sheridan and their vicinities," where they were not wanted.

He was proud of his service in the Confederate army and was among the founders of the Arkansas Division of the United Confederate Veterans, a group he served as chaplain-general for years.

Despite his being an admitted "zealous worker" for Confederate veterans, Father Lucey's primary historical legacy comes from his moderate racial views and opposition to lynching. As historian James Woods has written in his history of the Diocese of Little Rock, Lucey "severely condemned lynching in 1901 as no less than murder," a stand which earned him condemnation in the Arkansas Gazette.

It makes sense that Bishop Fitzgerald would call upon Lucey to lead efforts to create Black missions and churches. Pine Bluff had a large Black population and a sizable Black business class; the state's major Black college--Arkansas AM&N--was located there. By 1895, Lucey was serving not only as pastor of St. Joseph's but also a new Black church, St. Peter's. Two years later, work began on a trade school for Black children, the Colored Industrial Institute.

Father Lucey was proud of the new school, described in the press as "a handsome three-story brick, with stone trimmings and granite foundations," and costing "not less than $10,500." The second floor contained dormitories so the school could serve students living outside Pine Bluff.

The Institute had an Irish-born Josephite priest, Father Thomas Plunkett, who served as chaplain. Six Sisters of Charity of Nazareth arrived from Kentucky to staff the school, and Father Lucey ran it at first. Later, in 1901, the white Sisters of Charity were replaced with members of a Black order, the Sisters of the Holy Family.

The Institute was later relocated to St. Peter's Church and the name was changed to St. Peter's School. In 1960, Arkansas had 10 Black Catholic schools, but they gradually closed after integration of the public schools. St. Peter's School, the last Black Catholic school in the state, closed its doors in 2012.

Father Lucey is given credit for the passage of Act 258 of 1909, legislation intended to stop the lynching of Black men accused of serious crimes which inflamed the white public. However, as historian and editor Guy Lancaster has noted in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Lucey's legislation was not particularly enlightened since it merely provided for immediate trials for defendants facing the threat of lynching. And Lucey's bill made no provision to punish police officers who allowed prisoners to be taken by mobs.

Father Lucey died June 20, 1914. He is buried beside his parents at the Fort Smith Catholic cemetery.

Tom Dillard is a historian and retired archivist living near Glen Rose in rural Hot Spring County. Email him at Arktopia.td@gmail.com.