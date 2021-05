Maintenance on the Arkansas 17 bridge across Village Creek just southeast of Newport will require daily lane closings and a detour for several months beginning June 7, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday until the work is completed.

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured via Arkansas 14, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signs and message boards.