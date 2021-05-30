ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• Sylvia Umerah, graduating senior of Little Rock Central High School, has been named the recipient of the Margaret Johnson Hill Scholarship by the Margaret Johnson Hill Foundation of Arkansas.

• The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas have named Madeline Fortune and Michael Suttle as recipients of the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship program. Each was awarded $1,000 for the fall 2021 semester. Fortune, who is of Stuttgart, serves in the Army National Guard and plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas. Suttle of Camden retired after 20 years of service in the Army and attends Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

• Arkansas Women in Agriculture has named Warrenesha Arnold and Ashley Hollis as scholarship recipients. Each was awarded a $500 scholarship for the fall 2021 semester. Arnold of Marianna is a student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville studying human nutrition and dietetics. Hollis, originally from Hamburg, is studying animal science at Southern Arkansas University.

• Caiden Sallee, Channlyn Vaughn and Ricky Watkins have been selected to receive scholarships from the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund from the Arkansas Trucking Association. Sallee is a graduate of Gentry High School and plans to attend Northwest Technical Institute in the fall. Vaughn is a graduate of Westside High School in Jonesboro. Watkins is a graduate of Rogers Heritage High School and will attend Northwest Technical Institute in the fall.

• The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has announced that Jaleigh Whitehead has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the college. The award is $1,000 per academic year. Whitehead is a graduate of Genoa Central High School.

• Ouachita Baptist University nursing students Cassie Lackey and Jacob Moreno were awarded scholarships by the Scholarship Selection Committee of the Foundation of the National Student Nurses' Association for their involvement in Ouachita's National Student Nurses' Association student chapter. Lackey received a $1,500 Littman Stethoscopes Scholarship. Moreno received a $2,500 Our Race to Health Equity Diversity Nursing Scholarship.

• Moriah Hollaway, a senior at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, has been selected to receive a 2021 Excellence in Public Health award from the U.S. Public Health Service Physician Professional Advisory Committee. Hollaway was selected for this award for her work on the impact of covid-19 on surgical case volume and finances at UAMS. She completed this work as part of her capstone research project.

