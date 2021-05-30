Artists take part in Gravette gallery walk

GRAVETTE — A second gallery walk was held on Gravette Main Street on May 20 with several area artists participating.

D. Arthur Wilson, organizer of the events, said he hopes the walks will grow to the point where Main Street has to be blocked off for the evening.

Wilson and his wife Lisa are both artists and are owners and operators of the Art Gone Wild art studio and the Heart & Soul yoga studio on Gravette Main. Art Gone Wild was open for the evening, as was Henzie’s Art Studio at the end of the block, and visitors were able to view the works on display at both locations.

A pair of Gentry artists were first-time exhibitors at the May gallery walk. Brooke Pendergrass displayed a number of colorful flower paintings and a few landscape scenes. Lydia Sky Seiden, owner of Love on the Page Studio, in Gentry, specializes in watercolors and displayed several soft pastel scenes and a portrait as well as a portfolio showing many of her other works. Both plan to return for the next Third Thursday gallery walk.

Kaiser and Danny Falk, owners of Soles Saved and Heels Too, the recently opened boot, shoe and leather repair shop on North Main, used the back of a pickup as a display booth and showed several pairs of cowboy boots and work boots that are sold in their shop. The Falks say they have arranged to rent a bounce house for the children’s enjoyment at the next gallery walk scheduled for June 17.

Plans are for the walks to continue from 5 to 9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through September, Wilson said. Any area artist or craftsman wishing to display his work may call D. Arthur at (501) 520-7419 to arrange to participate.

