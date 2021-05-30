Barbecue set to return to Decatur

DECATUR — “It’s Back!” Well, maybe.

During the May 13 Chamber of Commerce meeting at City Hall, members voted to hold the 67th Decatur Barbecue.

The much-anticipated return of the Barbecue is back on track and scheduled for Aug. 7. No schedule of events has been set.

When the covid-19 pandemic swept through the world in January 2020, many longtime events were forced to cancel and their future was very much in question. As events were shutting down, so were the organizations that operated them. One such causality was the Chamber of Commerce.

Before the pandemic struck this area, membership in the chamber was declining, with only three or four active members attending the monthly meetings. This forced the Chamber president and the executive committee to consider disbanding the organization permanently or consolidating with Gravette or Gentry’s chambers. This meant no more honor banquet, barbecue or Christmas parade.

The chamber has run the Decatur Barbecue since 1953 and continued to organize and manage it with a little help from the city. Because of the lack of volunteers from the community, the city provided some of the volunteer help, enabling the event to take place.

One of the problems the barbecue faces is finding enough volunteers to organize and run the 2021 event. Chamber president Kim Wilkins is asking the community for help.

“The Decatur Chamber of Commerce has hosted the annual Decatur BBQ for 66 years and would like to announce that the BBQ cannot happen without volunteers stepping up and being willing to take some of the events from start to finish,” Wilkins states.”

This is the only way that we will be able to host the 67th Decatur BBQ this August.”

The future of the Decatur Barbecue hinges on how much support the community is willing to give the chamber of commerce. Should the chamber encounter a lack of interest in volunteering for the event, canceling it in the future is a very real possibility.

The areas open to volunteers are as follows:

Donation and sponsorships, entertainment and sound, food and craft vendors, cooking, packing and selling of chicken dinners, along with the packing of beans the night before, Gatekeepers and gate money collectors, master of ceremonies for opening ceremonies at 12 p.m, car show, cornhole tournament, parade, fireworks, raffles for VFW.

“If we can get volunteers to commit and take responsibility for events that are listed above, then we will have a meeting to discuss setting up the various committees needed to operate the barbecue June 7 at Decatur City Hall,” Wilkins said.

If the community really wants the Decatur Barbecue to continue, they need to step up and volunteer on one of these committees. The Decatur Chamber of Commerce is also looking to new members, either businesses or individuals.

For more information, contact Kim Wilkins in the city clerk’s office at (479) 752-3912, option 4.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .