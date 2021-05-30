Best-sellers

Fiction

WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS by Stacey Abrams. When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk Avery Keene must unravel the clues of a controversial case. SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan. 21ST BIRTHDAY by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 21st book in the Women's Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

4.THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman.The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

THAT SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner. Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there is more to this accident. PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship. A GAMBLING MAN by David Baldacci. Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town. THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.

Nonfiction

KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century. YEARBOOK by Seth Rogen. A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist. BILLIE EILISH by Billie Eilish. A memoir by the multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it. BRAT by Andrew McCarthy. The travel writer and television director describes coming of age in the New York area and starring in iconic 1980s movie roles. THE PREMONITION by Michael Lewis. Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of covid-19. THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

8.GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey.The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice. A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

Paperback fiction

PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by A.J. Finn.

Paperback nonfiction

THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer. PRESS RESET by Jason Schreier. BECOMING by Michelle Obama. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

Source: The New York Times