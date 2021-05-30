Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

May 20

Gary and Tabitha Connolly, Little Rock, son.

May 24

Derek and Gracen Miller, Little Rock, daughter.

May 25

Stephen and Cara Chapman, North Little Rock, son.

Derrick and Paige Presser, Batesville, son.

Zach and Courtney Strange, Little Rock, daughter.

Caden and Kayleigh King, Austin, son.

John Jr. and Brianne Franks, Alexander, son.