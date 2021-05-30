Board sees progress on Decatur cafeteria with completion expected by mid-August

DECATUR — Prior to the start of its May 17 meeting, the School Board had a chance to tour the progress on phase one of the Decatur High School renovation project which is the completion of the new cafeteria.

Entering through a side door near the new loading dock, the board members and administrators walked into the main hallway that will eventually run the length of the complex. This hallway is now 90% complete, with only the floor and parts of the ceiling tile left to finish.

The entire building is now fully enclosed with windows and doors protecting the inside from any outside weather. The walls of the dining hall are completed with most of the surface primed and ready to receive final coats of blue and gold paint.

The kitchen area is about 70% complete, with the cooking area and serving lines yet to be installed. One of the rooms has a new dishwasher that can handle large volumes of dishes.

While phase one of the project is nearing completion sometime during midsummer, phase two has already begun.

The administration offices have been relocated to pre-K teacher Joyce Turnage’s former classroom and work is underway on this and the classroom on the north side of the high school. The concrete walkway and sheet metal cover have been removed and the area leveled in preparation to receive a new concrete floor. Once this is complete, the area will be enclosed and the old cafeteria and the north side of Decatur High will be joined to form a wide east-west hallway and the two buildings will become one.

The board was well pleased with the construction progress made on phase one of the renovation. It is hoped that by the middle of August, around the time the 2021-22 school year begins, that the middle and high schools will have a new, bigger cafeteria to enjoy.

One more feature that will be part of the structure will be a portable stage (the one the school used for graduation) that will be stored in a room off of the dining area. This stage will be used for future band concerts and other Decatur school programs.

