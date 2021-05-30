Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Catamount Construction, 6001 Lindsey Road, Little Rock, $4,000,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 17500 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $2,000,000.

William McGehee, 13319 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $1,800,000.

East Harding Construction, Inc., 1003 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $1,500,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Diamond Legacy Group, LLC, 68 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc., 18 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $592,000.

River Rock Builders, LLC, 15 Tupelo Court, Little Rock, $440,000.

River Valley Builders, Inc., 1 Lenon Place, Little Rock, $300,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 109 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, $165,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 23 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $161,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 36 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $150,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 7208 Rockwood Road, Little Rock, $100,000.