The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72209

• 75 Westminster Dr., commercial, Wakefield Elementary School, 3:30 p.m. May 23, property value unknown.

• 7513 Sandra Dr., residential, Patricia Fernandez, 11:54 a.m. May 23, property valued at $1,803.

• 6100 W. 65th St., commercial, Marlon Lopez, 12:16 a.m. May 24, property valued at $2,687.

• 13600 Wimbledon Loop, residential, Jaylon Wayne, 3:42 a.m. May 25, property valued at $5,703.

• 5709 Chaucer Lane, residential, Marilyn Clark, 3:39 p.m. May 26, property valued at $200.

• 4813 Terra Vista Cir., residential, Felicia Kilpatrick, 4:43 p.m. May 26, property valued at $350.

• 9200 Hilaro Springs Road, residential, Shenna Lewis, 6 a.m. May 26, property valued at $41.