Buried lines smart option

Did you lose electrical power at your residence this past year? We did on Calion Road in El Dorado when a big limb fell across several power lines during a thunderstorm, and for about 12 hours we were running around with flashlights and lanterns.

It makes you appreciate the electrical grid when the lights come back on.

Power outages in El Dorado's residential neighbors and in our state are routine; if you didn't have one or two outages during the year, consider yourself lucky. Those on the end of a transmission line might be without power for days, and when the remnants of a tropical storm roar up from the Gulf with winds at 40 to 50 miles per hour, all bets are off, along with a whole lot of residents' lights.

A storm track that's 20 miles wide is guaranteed to turn off thousands of lights. If the mother of all outages, an ice storm, socks it to the state, lights go out for hundreds of thousands, and it may take weeks to restore power to everyone.

It seems we are content to put up with regular power outages as part of living in Arkansas. But we don't have to. It's a choice we make when we don't insist our utilities be put underground.

I'm not sure where Arkansas falls when it comes to putting our electrical grid underground, but I would be willing to bet it's down toward the bottom of the rankings.

Power is almost never off in downtown El Dorado, not even during the big February freeze or a few years back when we had an ice storm. We weren't just lucky. In the 1960s, a Downtown Business Development District was formed to reverse the exodus of businesses from our central core of downtown. It failed in its primary focus, but one thing it did was highly successful: putting utilities underground.

Photos taken before the utilities went underground show a maze of wires, poles, and electrical equipment. Along with being an eyesore, they were as vulnerable to outages as anyplace in the city.

Underground utilities are an important reason El Dorado has been recognized by Main Street America as one of the nation's top downtowns. Just think of the money saved by not pruning downtown trees away from power lines, then consider the downtown businesses who don't lose power and keep right on making sales. Underground utilities pay for themselves.

However, as soon as you drive away from the center of town, all those wires are there in the trees, and power outages are just waiting to happen. That's when the tree choppers descend on residential areas of town like a swarm of giant locusts, and tree after tree is mutilated.

The choppers were recently working their way down Madison Avenue in El Dorado, one of the city's premier residential streets, and as the residents looked on in horror, tree after tree was chopped off, dropping the curb appeal like a rock.

A heavily pruned tree takes pruning as a challenge to grow, and grow they do. So in about five years, the tree choppers will be back. A big pin oak can easily have a life of over 100 years, which means it will be whacked some 20-plus times.

I'm not a math genius, but I can see thousands of dollars wasted by pruning. Multiple that by 1,000-plus towns in our state, and we're talking about huge amounts of money.

Then there's the loss of income that's part of a shutdown when power is lost. How much money do hundreds of stores, banks, and restaurants lose when their power goes out? It's easily in the millions of dollars. Add that to the loss of income when workers can't come to work, and then plug in the unsightly poles, chopped-off trees, and maze of lines, and it easy to say we can't afford to keep the overhead lines.

But the mindset in the Legislature and the companies who generate power in our state say it costs too much to put electrical utilities underground. That argument rings hollow when compared to the loss of services. Is that what the power companies are telling us?

Putting electrical services underground was easily done downtown, and has paid for itself many times over. It seems that our Legislature should set up a statewide plan to gradually mandate electrical utilities be put underground. Every street or highway that has underground utilities saves the state, town, and individuals thousands of dollars every time power is lost.

With the millions of trees lining the streets and highways in our state, it certainly makes sense to have a plan to gradually put all electrical services underground. It would save thousands of trees, and make the Natural State look a lot more natural.

