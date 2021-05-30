Business fair returns to Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Area businesses returned to the Bella Vista Business Fair on May 22, after last year's event was canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

Cindee Johnson, with the Bella Vista Business Association, said this follows the association's first in-person event since the pandemic started.

Roughly halfway through, she said, the association had counted 180 attendees, though she believes attendance was depressed some by the morning's rainy weather.

It was possible, in part, because of money from the city, which agreed to give the association $29,500 in April, she said.

"That was huge for us because it will help us build Bella Vista businesses," she said.

One less conventional business on display was Wishing Spring Gallery, run by the Artisan Alliance at Wishing Spring. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Marcy Effinger, who was working at the table, said the gallery hosts more than 50 local artists of a wide range of ages, the oldest being in their 90s, who make a variety of different styles of art.

"We have everything," she said.

It also features a pottery studio that will start lessons in July, she said.

The gallery's income supports scholarships, meal programs and other endeavors, she added.

Effinger said she was glad to have a venue like the business fair to share the gallery, though better weather would have been nice.

The show also attracted some out-of-town businesses, including Mellie's Sweet Things, a Springdale-based bakery run by Melanie Higgins.

Higgins said she was eager to mingle with other smaller businesses.

"I believe in shopping local and supporting small businesses," she said.

Baking is something she's done all her life and it made sense to start a business, she said.

Her business can be found on Facebook, she added.

Browsing through these and other tents were Brent and Kelly Morriss.

Brent Morriss said they are both new to the area and this was a great chance to see what's here and make connections with local businesses.

They also saw a lot of really nice products and services, he added, noting he'd seen some particularly interesting woodwork, as well as a martial arts training center, their son might be interested in.

"It's nice to get a connection ... you have just the friendliest people," he said.

