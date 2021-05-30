Chelsea takes Champions League crown

PORTO, Portugal -- As Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta cradled the European Cup before thrusting it into the air to the backdrop of fireworks, Pep Guardiola and his distraught Manchester City players stood way behind the winner's rostrum and looked on in anguish.

Champions League glory once again for Chelsea, nine years after its first title and just 123 days after manager Thomas Tuchel's season-changing arrival at the club.

Yet more misery in world soccer's biggest club competition for Manchester City and Guardiola.

Germany forward Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory in the Champions League's third all-English final Saturday.

That the last match of a club season heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic was settled by a goal from Havertz felt apt, given he suffered badly after contracting the disease midway through his first year with the club after signing for nearly $100 million.

He has recovered to play a big role in Chelsea's end to the season, and showed why the club made him the centerpiece of its $300 million spending spree last offseason in the way he ran onto a through-ball by Mason Mount, rounded goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and rolled the ball into an empty net.

"I really don't know what to say," Havertz said. "I waited a long time for this."

As for his fellow German, Tuchel, he only had to wait one season to get over the disappointment of losing the 2020 final when in charge of Paris Saint-Germain. Fired by PSG in December, he was hired by Chelsea a month later to resuscitate a team that had lost its way -- and had dropped to ninth in the Premier League -- and delivered a Champions League title four months later.

It was billed as a tactical duel between Tuchel and Guardiola, two of the world's most innovative coaches, and there was a clear winner.

Guardiola will surely regret tinkering with a settled team that had swept Manchester City to its first Champions League final and to the verge of another trophy treble, after winning the Premier League and the English League Cup.

Starting without a striker was expected -- Guardiola has preferred that in the Champions League knockout matches -- but going without a specialist holding midfielder in Fernandinho or Rodri was a major surprise and destabilized Manchester City.

"I did what I thought was the best decision," Guardiola said.

It was a decision that backfired, though. Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City's top scorer this season and a revelation in his attacking-midfield role, ended up dropping in as the anchorman in midfield, and he struggled to protect City's defense.

The sight of its star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne coming off the field in the 60th minute, slightly wobbly and clearly concussed after a clash of heads with Antonio Rudiger, just added to the pain and made a comeback even more unlikely for Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero came on in the 76th minute for his final appearance after 10 trophy-filled years at Manchester City, but the Argentina striker couldn't produce any late heroics.

Manchester City's players slumped to the ground at the final whistle as Rudiger sprinted the length of the field to celebrate with the nearly 6,000 Chelsea fans who made up the 14,110 attendance at Estadio do Dragao, a late replacement venue for the title match that was originally scheduled to be staged in Turkey.

Chelsea became the 13th multiple European champion, adding to its title from 2012.

"It's a huge step to arrive in the final, and it's an even bigger one to fight your way through and to make it all the way to the cup," Tuchel said. "It's a fantastic achievement."